ESG performance among 16 housing associations revealed by funder

On meeting the need for affordable housing, the report said that Blend’s borrowers collectively added 3,710 homes in the 2020/21 financial year, of which all were affordable or social tenures.

Blend reported on 10 out of its 16 borrowers on gas safety. Of the 10 it reported, all homes within their stock had an in-date accredited gas safety check.

On fire risk assessments, the funder reported on 11 of its borrowers. Of these, 100% of buildings had an in-date and compliant fire risk assessment.

Piers Williamson, chief executive of Blend, said: “Our decision to go it alone and collect and publish the aggregated performance of our funding pool will make us and our sector more accountable, transparent and aligned to the Sustainability Reporting Standard.

He added: “Given the growing interest in ESG across the economy, it is vital the social housing sector grasps the opportunity to communicate the significant impact it has on society – and increasingly – the environment.”

Brendan Sarsfield, chair of Sustainability for Housing Board, which oversees the new standard, said: “By sticking its neck out, THFC [The Housing Finance Corporation] is pushing the boundaries of ESG reporting in the sector.”

“And in doing so, is also helping communicate the compelling story about both the past and future positive impact of the sector. It is this story of impact we know is becoming increasingly important for all our stakeholders, including potential investors, residents and their communities.”

Mr Sarsfield stepped down as chief executive of Peabody yesterday after four years at the helm.