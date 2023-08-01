Essex authority applies for injunction to force developers to uphold Section 106 agreements

Harlow Council has filed injunction papers with the court against developers Persimmon, Barratt David Wilson and Taylor Wimpey following work on a development called Gilden Park.

The council said the builders have failed to provide a sports pavilion and pitches, allotments, community centre and retail units, which were part of the conditions of their Section 106 agreements.

Harlow said it had asked the consortium in June to provide an enforceable programme to deliver the community facilities in a timely manner, but it had failed to do so.

A spokesperson for the builders said they remained committed to delivering the facilities and plan to agree dates with the council to do so.

Harlow is also seeking to stop further occupation of the new houses that have been built until the developers meet the outlined obligations or they provide a suitable undertaking to provide the outstanding obligations is given to the court and the council.