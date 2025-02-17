Essex-based landlord makes two senior appointments

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Eastlight Community Homes has made two new appointments to its leadership team.
Harriet Rushton has stepped into the newly created role of company secretary and Bukola Akinyemi has become head of finance at the Braintree-based association.
Ms Akinyemi will oversee financial planning activities, enhance reporting standards and develop investor relations.
She joins with more than 15 years’ experience in senior finance roles within the affordable housing sector, including at A2Dominion, MHS Homes and Moat.
At A2Dominion, Ms Akinyemi held positions including head of group finance, commercial finance manager and capital finance manager, where she oversaw financial accounting, strategic planning and joint venture accounting.
She also serves on the board of the Caine Prize for African Writing and mentors housing professionals through the Housing Diversity Network.
Ms Rushton will lead on governance, regulatory compliance and data protection at Eastlight. She will also provide strategic support to the board, committees and executive team.
She has more than a decade of governance experience in the housing and third sectors.
She was previously head of governance at ForHousing and deputy company secretary at Fairhive Homes, overseeing secretarial duties, risk and assurance, corporate governance and GDPR.
Ms Rushton currently serves on the board of Barking and Dagenham Reside, and mentors women in the sector through Women in Social Housing.
Eastlight, which owns and manages 14,500 homes across the East of England, said Ms Rushton and Ms Akinyemi will support the organisation to achieve its strategic objectives by “ensuring strong governance, financial resilience and value for money for its residents”.
Ms Akinyemi said: “I’m excited to drive financial transformation at Eastlight, ensuring alignment with organisational objectives and regulatory standards while maintaining financial controls and delivering excellent services for residents.
“Being part of such a dynamic and purpose-driven organisation is an incredible opportunity.”
Ms Rushton said: “I’m excited to be part of Eastlight and play a pivotal role in shaping its governance and compliance frameworks.
“I look forward to inspiring a team dedicated to building a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement to make a lasting difference for the residents we serve.”
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