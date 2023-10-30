Essex-based landlord’s finances expected to weaken due to disposal of high-margin assets

S&P expects the financial performance of an Essex-based housing association to weaken due to cost pressures and its planned disposal of high-margin assets #UKhousing

S&P explained that the stable outlook reflects the view that CHP’s revised strategy will result in slower debt build-up, which would support a gradual strengthening of interest coverage despite inflationary and cost pressures.

CHP owns and manages more than 11,000 homes around Chelmsford in Essex, which is an area with a strong demand for social housing, spurred by its proximity and transport links to the Greater London area.

At the same time, it has affirmed the ‘A-’ long-term issuer credit rating on the £250m bond issued through CHP’s funding vehicle, Myriad Capital.

The major ratings agency has today revised its outlook for CHP to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’ to due the disposal of shared ownership assets.

The landlord’s rating could be lowered if its strategy results in weaker financial and debt indicators than S&P anticipates. This could be the result of higher costs than currently forecast or a shift to more aggressive development of new homes.

On the other hand, the ratings agency could raise CHP’s rating if its management adheres to more prudent policies and operations that would result in keeping strong financial metrics, in conjunction with stabilising its debt burden and maintaining a solid interest coverage ratio.

In a release, S&P said: “The outlook revision reflects our view that CHP’s updated strategic decisions will result in limited debt accumulation and gradual strengthening of the interest coverage ratio, despite weaker EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation] margins.”

In response to external operating pressures, the ratings agency highlighted that CHP has scaled back on its own development aspirations and engaged in asset disposals, which should contain the debt build-up.

At the same time, it projects that the association’s adjusted EBITDA will gradually recover on the back of rents increasing faster than costs in the coming years and relatively stable – although high – investments in existing homes.

This should support a gradual improvement in CHP’s debt metrics, S&P added. However, it is still forecasting that the landlord’s EBITDA margins will remain weaker than historically, partly due to the disposal of high-margin shared ownership assets.