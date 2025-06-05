Essex council to buy temporary accommodation block used by London boroughs

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Harlow Council in Essex is set to buy and redevelop Terminus House, a 13-storey former office block used as temporary accommodation by London boroughs.
Councillors are expected to approve plans to purchase the building, via its freehold or the companies that hold it, for an undisclosed sum at a council meeting later today.
People living in the flats will be rehoused outside the district at the expense of the current owners as a condition of the sale, according to the council’s report. Harlow said the building’s owners will work with housing partners to help the block’s residents find new homes before the deal was finalised.
“Where appropriate, and in line with housing need and local connection, tenants will be supported to move to accommodation outside of Harlow,” it added.
The council plans to turn the site into housing for the town’s residents. Inside Housing understands that options for the site are still being explored, and while the future homes will involve different tenures, it is too early to say exactly what these will be.
Papers for the meeting say that if the sale goes ahead, the building will be transferred to the Harlow Regeneration Project, a partnership between the council and house builders Hill Group set up in 2023 to redevelop the town centre and deliver new social rent and affordable homes.
Dan Swords, leader of Harlow Council, said: “We are building Harlow’s future, and we are on a mission to rebuild our town. We are setting our sights high.
“That is why we will be delivering on our promise to buy and redevelop Terminus House. This is a landmark moment which hails a new era for Harlow town centre.
“This is the most significant property purchase that we are set to complete and our boldest one yet, bringing another key building into council ownership.”
Built in the 1960s, Terminus House is Harlow’s tallest building and was converted into more than 200 flats in 2018 via permitted development rights.
In the past, residents criticised its use as temporary housing, because of a lack of space and anti-social behaviour. Problems at the block are listed as part of the reason for the council’s decision to buy it.
“The issues related to the current use of the building has been well documented in both local and national media. A purchase and redevelopment that is led by the council provides a route to ameliorate these matters and deliver a positive intervention to the town centre,” the report states.
Officers warn that if the council does not buy the building, it would “leave in place the current temporary accommodation-focussed letting operation in sub-standard bedsits”.
The building’s owners said: “Caridon Group welcomes Harlow Council’s plans to purchase and redevelop Terminus House as part of its significant regeneration of the town centre. We will work closely with the relevant housing partners over the coming months to ensure a smooth and respectful transition for all current residents into alternative accommodation.”
Harlow’s report also highlights other “significant risks” of the council not buying the building, mainly due to an obligation for the current owner to carry out fire safety improvement works before November 2025.
It states that if improvements are not completed, there is a “significant probability” that the fire authority would issue a prohibition notice requiring residents to leave, meaning potentially 220 families and individuals could present themselves as homeless to the council.
But when Inside Housing asked Essex County Fire and Rescue Service (ECFRS) about this, it said that while there was an enforcement notice on the building, any failure to comply would not result in the block being shut immediately.
It added: “At the moment, ECFRS has not found an immediate danger to life that would justify closing the building. However, if the work isn’t completed and no steps are taken to reduce the risks, we could take further legal action.
“This could include more serious measures if a future inspection finds the building is unsafe to live in.”
The fire service said it had found a number of safety issues at Terminus House, including problems with the fire risk assessment, fire detection and warning systems. It is working with the council and Building Safety Regulator to make sure the changes needed are progressing.
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