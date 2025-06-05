Essex council to buy temporary accommodation block used by London boroughs

Built in the 1960s, Terminus House is Harlow’s tallest building and was converted into more than 200 flats in 2018 via permitted development rights.

In the past, residents criticised its use as temporary housing, because of a lack of space and anti-social behaviour. Problems at the block are listed as part of the reason for the council’s decision to buy it.

“The issues related to the current use of the building has been well documented in both local and national media. A purchase and redevelopment that is led by the council provides a route to ameliorate these matters and deliver a positive intervention to the town centre,” the report states.

Officers warn that if the council does not buy the building, it would “leave in place the current temporary accommodation-focussed letting operation in sub-standard bedsits”.

The building’s owners said: “Caridon Group welcomes Harlow Council’s plans to purchase and redevelop Terminus House as part of its significant regeneration of the town centre. We will work closely with the relevant housing partners over the coming months to ensure a smooth and respectful transition for all current residents into alternative accommodation.”

Harlow’s report also highlights other “significant risks” of the council not buying the building, mainly due to an obligation for the current owner to carry out fire safety improvement works before November 2025.

It states that if improvements are not completed, there is a “significant probability” that the fire authority would issue a prohibition notice requiring residents to leave, meaning potentially 220 families and individuals could present themselves as homeless to the council.

But when Inside Housing asked Essex County Fire and Rescue Service (ECFRS) about this, it said that while there was an enforcement notice on the building, any failure to comply would not result in the block being shut immediately.

It added: “At the moment, ECFRS has not found an immediate danger to life that would justify closing the building. However, if the work isn’t completed and no steps are taken to reduce the risks, we could take further legal action.

“This could include more serious measures if a future inspection finds the building is unsafe to live in.”

The fire service said it had found a number of safety issues at Terminus House, including problems with the fire risk assessment, fire detection and warning systems. It is working with the council and Building Safety Regulator to make sure the changes needed are progressing.