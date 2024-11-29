Essex landlord considers development push after raising £150m in first private placement

CHP has raised £150m through its first private placement, as its finance boss said it remained “committed to an ambitious housebuilding programme” #UKhousing

Neil Perrins, chief financial officer of the Essex-based group, said he was “delighted” by the private placement.

The 11,700-home landlord secured the funds through a placement with five undisclosed private investors in the UK and North America.

“While many housing associations have scaled back on their development aspirations, we remain committed to an ambitious housebuilding programme to help address the housing crisis, alongside investing in our existing homes,” he added.

Under its 2022-25 corporate strategy, CHP is looking to deliver 1,500 new homes.

In its last full year to March 2024, the landlord completed 252 new homes and invested in improvements to around 2,300 properties.

The private placement used CHP’s sustainable finance framework, which was established in 2022.