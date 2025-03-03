Essex landlords reveal merger talks

Just last year, CHP revealed that it had raised £150m through its first private placement, as its finance boss said it remained “committed to an ambitious housebuilding programme”.

In a release, CHP said it believes “this partnership would build on each organisation’s existing strengths by providing high-quality homes and services to local people across Essex and the surrounding area”.

Paul Edwards, chief executive of CHP, and Ian Martin, chief executive of Estuary, said: “CHP and Estuary share clear strategic alignment, and this is a brilliant opportunity to bring together two strong organisations into one, which is why we believe there’s merit in further exploring a merger.

“We share similar visions, values and culture, as well as matching geography. We think these similarities are huge benefits that would allow us to work effectively together to deliver the best possible service to our customers.”

Both landlords will now enter a period of due diligence and consult with customers, employees and stakeholders about the potential change, which could be completed by the end of this year.