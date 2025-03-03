Essex landlords reveal merger talks

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Two landlords have entered partnership discussions to combine into what would be the biggest housing association based in Essex.
A potential merger between Chelmsford-based CHP and Southend-based Estuary Housing Association would create a 16,000-home association.
In a release, CHP said it believes “this partnership would build on each organisation’s existing strengths by providing high-quality homes and services to local people across Essex and the surrounding area”.
Just last year, CHP revealed that it had raised £150m through its first private placement, as its finance boss said it remained “committed to an ambitious housebuilding programme”.
Paul Edwards, chief executive of CHP, and Ian Martin, chief executive of Estuary, said: “CHP and Estuary share clear strategic alignment, and this is a brilliant opportunity to bring together two strong organisations into one, which is why we believe there’s merit in further exploring a merger.
“We share similar visions, values and culture, as well as matching geography. We think these similarities are huge benefits that would allow us to work effectively together to deliver the best possible service to our customers.”
Both landlords will now enter a period of due diligence and consult with customers, employees and stakeholders about the potential change, which could be completed by the end of this year.
In September, CHP reported an improved operating margin by eight percentage points to 33.8% in 2023-24, after selling shared ownership homes to a for-profit partner.
Its operating surplus totalled £25.9m, an increase of £5.9m year-on-year, it said in its annual report for the year to 31 March 2024.
CHP said this was down to “sales of shared ownership equity to for-profit partners” – predominantly 168 shared ownership homes that were sold to M&G.
In October last year, credit rating agency S&P Global upgraded CHP’s outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’ due to the disposal of shared ownership assets.
News of this tie-up comes after Bromford and Flagship completed their merger to form an 80,000-home association at the end of last month.
Bromford Housing Group has been renamed Bromford Flagship and serves as the group parent.
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