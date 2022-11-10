Essex MP lambasts G15 landlord in parliament for ‘tin-eared’ approach to fire safety

Mark Francois, MP for Rayleigh and Wickford, claimed in parliament that the 66,000-home landlord was providing “very poor management” to tenants in his Essex constituency.

Mr Francois highlighted the case of a 30-home retirement complex in the market town of Rayleigh, where residents raised concerns over safety. A subsequent inspection by Essex County Fire and Rescue Service (ECFRS) revealed “multiple serious deficiencies”, Mr Francois said.

“I have highlighted the poor management of a sheltered housing unit in Rayleigh named Sangster Court, which has been nicknamed ‘Gangster Court’ by locals because of the way in which Notting Hill Genesis extorts money from its tenants for what they believe – as residents have told me – is a very poor service in return,” he told MPs.

Inside Housing has put these specific comments to the landlord.