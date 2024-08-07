Establishing a sector-wide approach to compensation

Lesson three: A clear compensation framework

Not all landlords will have a compensation policy, or it won’t be separate from their complaints policy. If that’s your organisation, I would encourage you to get one. Without one, it can lead to haphazard or inconsistent payments. On principle, some landlords do not accept the concept of compensation and instead require a claim to be submitted. This was the focus of one of our special investigation reports, and the landlord has subsequently changed its position. Such approaches are unfair and against the dispute resolution principles established by the ombudsman more than a decade ago, and integral to the new statutory Complaint Handling Code.

Of course, having a policy doesn’t mean it’s any good, up to date or fair. One landlord’s policy stated it would only refund for overcharging services from the point a complaint was made, not from when it overcharged – it thought its policy was reasonable, but we considered it unfair. Another landlord declined compensation because it wasn’t insured for the failings, but the boundaries for compensation cannot be set by insurance policies. (Indeed, more generally, better assistance is needed from some landlords to help residents progress insurance claims.)

A compensation policy, like all good policies, should not be an expression of current practice, but a strategic review of your approach, monitored and updated. There are some payments for missed appointments, heating or other services which are outdated and bear no relationship to current costs.

Lesson four: Effectiveness

Is there a disconnect between your policy and practice? Or between decisions in your stage 2 and by the ombudsman? Often our higher awards are because a landlord has a policy, but did not apply it. This may be because of human error in making the calculation, but more typically it is because it chose not to, without explanation.

Take the example of the landlord’s policy that provides for a weekly award for distress, based on the severity of the issue. This is a reasonable approach. However, in practice, the landlord deemed the impact of one leak we investigated to be minimal, despite evident health vulnerabilities, including a child, and the family being decanted earlier this year because the home was unhabitable. Moreover, the landlord only applied its formula to a five-month period, when the evidence for the leak was for four years.

Increasingly, I have also seen cases where the landlord has awarded reasonable compensation during its complaints process but then not taken the action to resolve the substantive issue. Inevitably, this can lead to further compensation, which was avoidable.

Lesson five: Communication

Too often, it is not clear for what and why compensation has been paid in cases. If it is unclear, it risks the case escalating, because the resident’s expectations have not been managed transparently, areas that require redress have been missed, or inconsistent practice has been promoted in the complaint procedure. A good example of this is that time and trouble should not be conflated with distress and inconvenience: these are different things.

Lesson six: Avoid arbitrary payments

Consider the extraordinary decision by a landlord to increase its final offer of £100 to £4,500 three months later, when our formal investigation started. Why? It is not an isolated case, for the landlord or the sector. It is inherently unfair to other residents, risks raising the expectations of residents, and renders complaints to financial transactions, losing sight of the need to learn lessons.

Lesson seven: Learning

My seventh lesson is vital. We want to talk about the wide range of decisions we make, 90% or more of which are not severe maladministration (and not always the highest award of compensation). But I am conscious that some senior leaders are only looking at those decisions. Where we have not upheld a finding, what worked here, but not elsewhere?

Where we make a finding of reasonable redress, this shows a remedies policy working in practice, but that practice may not be consistent. Our Centre for Learning helps to provide focus and support for landlords to expand their knowledge from complaints.

Compensation is a challenging and contentious area and perhaps always will be. But in addition to these lessons, there is more we can do to collaborate with resident groups and landlords to take the tension out of it. Looking to future development, I would like to expand our remedies policy, but I would also like to explore whether a common approach to compensation can be adopted between the ombudsman and landlord complaint teams.

To some extent, this happens now. But is something like a transparent compensation calculator, available to residents as well, and sensitive to individual circumstances, achievable or desirable?

The divergent practices in the sector are not sustainable. If we use a landlord’s policy to calculate room loss, but that policy is different to another landlord’s, it may be a reasonable approach, but is it fair?