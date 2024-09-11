Kate Henderson explained that developers were expected to rely on the cross-subsidy model to fund their regeneration schemes, which led to a net loss of social housing.

Ms Henderson was addressing a panel event at the Housing Community Summit in Liverpool on Tuesday.

She said: “The real issue that happened with estate regeneration in London is it was not funded enough by the state, so it relied on cross-subsidy, which could never, ever do the replacement social housing.

“Therefore, you had a change of tenure on those sites, a net loss of social housing on many of those sites, and people were understandably really upset by that.”