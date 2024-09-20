Social estates redeveloped using cross-subsidy have delivered new homes that are on average £80 per week more expensive to rent, new research has found #UKhousing

Council estates regenerated using cross-subsidy model saw average rent increase of £80 per week, report finds #UKhousing

In total, 8,629 council homes were demolished across six schemes in Southwark, Barking and Dagenham, Lambeth, Hackney, and Camden.

“The central message is that the cross-subsidy model of comprehensive council estate redevelopment has not [met] and cannot meet the housing needs of low-income, working-class Londoners,” the report said.

The study by the Public Interest Law Centre evaluated six major demolition and regeneration programmes in London, finding they delivered a net loss of more than 2,000 social rent tenancies.

They were or will be replaced by 23,551 new ones, using several distinct models all funded by cross-subsidising social homes and other infrastructure by private development or sale, leveraging rising land values and increasing density.

Just 27% of replacement homes were social-rented housing – 6,478 homes in total, meaning a net drop of 2,151 across the six case studies.

At a panel event earlier this month, Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, acknowledged that the cross-subsidy model had failed to adequately replace social homes, with the state not providing enough funding.

She said the sector needs to hear more from the new Labour government on its plans around estate regeneration.

More than half (51%) of the new homes assessed by the study were for private sale or market rent, with just over a fifth (22%) for intermediate sale or rent, including shared ownership, Affordable Rent and London Living Rent.

The report emphasised that the latter two tenure types often do not qualify as what it calls ‘truly’ affordable housing, costing no more than 30% of a household’s net monthly income.

Alongside the decline in social homes, researchers found that the replacement new homes were more expensive to rent.