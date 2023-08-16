Safe and secure homes should be a given in the world of regulated social housing. We should not need a bill to guide us on how to respect our customers or to provide a decent service to those in greatest need in society.

In 2022, the National Housing Federation and the Chartered Institute of Housing jointly commissioned an independent panel called the Better Social Housing Review (BSHR) to explore issues of poor quality in social housing and to develop some actionable recommendations.

The foreword of the report, published in May 2023, states: “Structural inequalities in our society mean that across all types of housing Black, Asian, minority ethnic or disabled people are more likely to live in these poor-quality homes.”