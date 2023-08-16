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With everything going on in the housing world, organisations must make sure diversity does not slip below the radar, write members of the Leadership 2025 trustee board
Back in 2018, Inside Housing analysed the appointment of new chief executives, and found that 26% of the new senior recruits were women and 6% were from a diverse ethnic background.
Similar analysis in 2023 found that while progress has been made along gender lines, there has been little movement on ethnicity grounds – 45% of recruits between 2020 and 2023 were women, but we remain at a static 6% from a minority ethnic background.
What is remarkable is that much has happened in the housing world since 2018. The shockwaves from Grenfell have been translated into the Social Housing (Regulation) Act. One of the amendments was Awaab’s Law – which requires social landlords to investigate and fix reported hazards in their homes within a specified timeframe or rehouse tenants where a home cannot be made safe.
In a report on Rochdale Boroughwide Housing, the association that housed Awaab Ishak and his family, the Housing Ombudsman found “exclusion and marginalisation based on identities that are different to norm” and revealed negative attitudes towards people of different cultures.
Safe and secure homes should be a given in the world of regulated social housing. We should not need a bill to guide us on how to respect our customers or to provide a decent service to those in greatest need in society.
In 2022, the National Housing Federation and the Chartered Institute of Housing jointly commissioned an independent panel called the Better Social Housing Review (BSHR) to explore issues of poor quality in social housing and to develop some actionable recommendations.
The foreword of the report, published in May 2023, states: “Structural inequalities in our society mean that across all types of housing Black, Asian, minority ethnic or disabled people are more likely to live in these poor-quality homes.”
To help address this, one of the plan’s many actions is to: “Make the link clear for greater representation throughout housing association workforces, including leadership and board positions, to improve resident services and encourage housing associations to recognise diversity as an essential part of their corporate strategy or plan.”
“As the housing sector seeks to rebuild trust with customers and stakeholders, a diverse leadership team can improve communication and engagement with customers”
Social housing has become a difficult place to work, with cuts in government funding in grants and rent caps set below inflation rates. Stock is ageing and deteriorating, decarbonisation targets are looming and our customers are facing the worst of the cost of living crisis. It can be easy to ignore organisational culture, where there are more pressing financial needs.
However, culture is an important factor in successful delivery of an organisation’s strategy. Looking across at many organisations’ missions and values and the words ‘customer’ or ‘tenant’ or ‘resident’ are often coupled with quality homes and services. To ensure that organisations meet their own mission and vision they need a culture of respect, inclusion, understanding of difference and a willingness to serve all who use their services equally.
Leadership 2025 was started as a programme to create an ethnically diverse cohort of leaders ready to take on the most senior roles in the housing world. Individuals are selected, often already functioning at executive level, and are then subjected to an intense leadership programme developing their own individual skills and establishing useful networks of mentors and peers. The group is making headway into leadership positions, making a difference in visibly diverse leadership. Leadership is where culture starts and is set, cascading through the organisation.
A diverse board and leadership can enhance cultural competence within the organisation. By having individuals who understand and appreciate the cultural nuances and sensitivities of various communities, housing associations can better serve their diverse customer base and avoid potential sources of dissatisfaction stemming from cultural misunderstandings or biases.
As the housing sector seeks to rebuild trust with customers and stakeholders, a diverse leadership team can improve communication and engagement with customers. When customers see individuals from backgrounds similar to their own represented in decision-making roles, they are more likely to feel understood and valued. This can lead to increased trust and a stronger connection between the housing association and its customers.
“It can be easy to ignore organisational culture, where there are more pressing financial needs”
Diversity within the board and leadership can promote the development of tailored services that meet the specific needs of different customer groups. By understanding the unique challenges and preferences of diverse communities, housing associations can deliver more inclusive and customer-centric solutions, ultimately reducing dissatisfaction. Such boards are generally more proactive and curious to understand drivers of ethnic fractionalisation or customer disparities.
However, increasing diversity at these levels requires courage and faith, because it is often going against traditional views and practices. But diversity can help us act in different directions, modernising our systems, processes, thoughts and practice. Moving in a new direction can be like exercising an underused muscle – tough to begin with, but which will become easier with practice.
Now is the time to create a new approach – and that will require more than 6% diverse recruitment at senior levels. We commenced our journey five years ago, optimistically believing that by 2025, we would no longer be in existence. The current pace of change suggests that we were naive. We remain hopeful, but clearly a lot needs to be done to accelerate and effect required transformational change.
Jitinder Takhar, founder, Leadership 2025 and former chief executive, Homes for Lambeth; Gina Amoh, chief executive, Inquilab; Mark Washer, chief executive, Sovereign Housing Association
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