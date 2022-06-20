European Court of Human Rights upholds ruling in favour of Jewish housing association

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A specialist housing provider has had its housing allocation policy upheld by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
The ECHR ruling endorses a previous ruling by the UK’s Supreme Court that Agudas Israel Housing Association (AIHA) did not discriminate against a single mother after turning down her housing application on grounds that she was not a member of the Orthodox Jewish community.
The case began in 2017 when the mother was given the highest level of priority by Hackney Council for housing, and was told she would be offered the next suitable unit that became available.
However, by February 2019 she had still received no offer of accommodation.
During that time, six properties owned by AIHA became available, but the appellant was not offered them as she is not a member of the Orthodox Jewish community.
The woman’s lawyer argued that the appellant had suffered unlawful direct discrimination on grounds of race or religion contrary to the Equality Act 2010.
However, AIHA argued that its policy of prioritising the Orthodox Jewish Community was necessary as the community suffers disadvantages when it comes to social housing, including discrimination on the basis of large families, unique housing requirements and levels of poverty.
In 2020 the appellant brought judicial proceedings challenging the arrangements between AIHA and Hackney Council on the basis that they discriminated against her.
The claim was initially dismissed by a UK divisional court, citing difficulties that the Orthodox Jewish community also face in accessing suitable housing.
That decision was upheld on appeal by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court before an application was lodged by the complainant with the European Court of Human Rights in April 2021.
In the latest decision on this case, the European Court of Human Rights unanimously determined that the challenge to the decision of the UK Supreme Court was inadmissible.
Announcing the decision, the court stated: “The court held that the arrangement between Hackney Borough and Agudas Israel was objectively and reasonably justified given in particular the difficulties that the Orthodox Jewish community had in accessing accommodation, and concluded that the application was manifestly ill-founded.”
Commenting on the decision, Chaya Spitz, chief executive of AIHA, said: “We welcome this decision by the European Court of Human Rights which confirms that making targeted provision to meet the needs of minority groups is protected by the law.
“For 40 years, AIHA has successfully addressed the specific needs of the Orthodox Jewish community in the UK, giving families suitable and affordable housing.
“We are proud of the essential service that we provide and, through this case, to have established an important principle which affects many different communities across the UK.”
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