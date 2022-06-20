European Court of Human Rights upholds ruling in favour of Jewish housing association

The ECHR ruling endorses a previous ruling by the UK’s Supreme Court that Agudas Israel Housing Association (AIHA) did not discriminate against a single mother after turning down her housing application on grounds that she was not a member of the Orthodox Jewish community.

The case began in 2017 when the mother was given the highest level of priority by Hackney Council for housing, and was told she would be offered the next suitable unit that became available.

However, by February 2019 she had still received no offer of accommodation.

During that time, six properties owned by AIHA became available, but the appellant was not offered them as she is not a member of the Orthodox Jewish community.