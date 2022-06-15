I have worked at local authorities all my life: first at Sheffield Council, then at Barnsley Council and now at Islington. I have always been passionately committed to good-quality housing design, and I understand the impact it can have on people’s lives and their life chances.

For me, architecture is about relationships, primarily between people and the buildings they live and work in, and how that nurtures people, how they move through spaces, how they react with each other and with their surroundings.

“People of think of architecture as being about grand civic buildings and yet most of us spend most of our time in our homes, workplaces or schools”

Do people have an opportunity to pause and chat with neighbours in communal spaces that feel natural, enjoyable and comfortable? Are they able to own their space in a way that satisfies their needs? Are they able to achieve practical things such as study and development?

People of think of architecture as being about grand civic buildings and yet most of us spend most of our time in our homes, workplaces or schools. It is so important to me that these places work for people, so they can enjoy their spaces and can develop within them over time.

Everyone deserves good architecture, which is why I have always felt privileged to work within a local authority on public buildings, especially housing.