‘Everyone In’ court challenge fails despite judge highlighting ‘elusiveness’ to government messaging

In a judgement published this week, a High Court judge said there was an “elusiveness” and “ambiguity” in the government’s communication on the Everyone In initiative, but rejected the claim that ministers had acted unlawfully.

The judicial review, which was heard at the Royal Courts of Justice in December, was brought forward by a former rough sleeper with no recourse to public funds who was refused accommodation from Camden Council in March last year.

It concerns the government’s Everyone In scheme, which began in March 2020 when the government wrote to local authorities telling them to find accommodation, such as hotels, for all rough sleepers in response to the pandemic.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the claimant in this case would not have been eligible for housing support from their local authority, however the claimant’s solicitor argued that the council should have accommodated him due to the Everyone In scheme.

At the time, Camden Council responded by saying the focus of Everyone In had changed and that it was no longer accommodating all rough sleepers.