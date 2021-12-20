Everyone In scheme began excluding rough sleepers from May 2020, government tells court

During a hearing, the government’s lawyer agreed that the Everyone In scheme changed in May to “not necessarily” apply to all rough sleepers, but argued that this change had been communicated publicly.

The comments were in response to a judicial review case being been brought against the secretary of state for levelling-up, housing and communities by a former rough sleeper.

The rough sleeper, who was denied access to homelessness accommodation this March, is arguing that the government ended its policy of telling councils to house all rough sleepers during the pandemic without communicating this message publicly.

The phrase “everyone in” refers to an initiative launched by the government in March 2020 as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, government advisor Dame Louise Casey and then-homelessness minister Luke Hall sent two letters to local authorities telling them to find accommodation for all rough sleepers, as well as those at risk of rough sleeping, by the weekend.

The letter stated that this should include those who normally have no recourse to public funds because of their immigration status.

Lawyers representing the claimant said ministers declared publicly that this scheme was still running in July this year. However, the government’s lawyers said it has been clear since May 2020 that the government did not intend local authorities to bring everyone off the streets.

The claimant, who cannot be named due to an anonymity order, is a former rough sleeper with no recourse to public funds who was denied temporary accommodation by Camden Council in March this year.

When the claimant’s solicitor threatened the council with legal action for failing to accommodate them under Everyone In, Camden said the objective of Everyone In had changed, meaning the local authority was no longer accommodating everyone.