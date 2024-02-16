‘Garden grabbing’ was in theory banned by Eric Pickles in 2010 while protection for suburban ‘character’ was part of the surrender to Conservative backbench rebels on planning in 2022.

One of the leaders of that rebellion was Theresa Villiers, who campaigned against plans to build blocks of flats on tube station car parks near her Chipping Barnet constituency. You can’t get much more brownfield than a car park but will its suburban ‘character’ trump that?

None of this is as radical as the language about ‘rocket boosters’ implies. There is nothing to confront the awkward reality that greenfield as well as brownfield land will be needed to tackle the housing shortage and there is nothing that moves beyond easy rhetoric about ‘planning’ to confront awkward questions about affordability.

It’s a similar story with the other announcements.

Perhaps there are too many hoops for developers to jump through in London, including duplication between the boroughs and the Greater London Authority, but that was as true under Boris Johnson and the Conservatives as it is under Sadiq Khan and Labour. Virtually all sites in London are brownfield and the this is about more than just planning. “What’s missing is any mention of affordable housing requirements constraining development”

The independent review identified another key factor: thanks to the complexity of brownfield sites, volume house builders account for a much smaller proportion of development than in other regions and more than 60% of homes are built by smaller firms. These are more constrained by shortages of skilled workers and development finance and more likely to find the planning system cumbersome.

What’s missing is any mention of affordable housing requirements constraining development, despite this being raised by “many London boroughs and developers” with the department.

The authors of the review rejected the option of suggesting “alterations to the policy requirements which are most often cited by commentators as inhibiting the timely delivery of new homes on brownfield sites”. They argued that it is important “to distinguish between what is anecdotal and what is evidenced when it comes to re-framing existing policies in such a way as to unblock housing delivery”.

Another extension of permitted development may allow more commercial buildings to be converted into homes, but it also risks a repeat of the problems that blighted the original idea.

The ideas put forward for the Budget look equally tired: cuts in stamp duty tend to end up in the pockets of existing home owners; a 1% deposit sounds a lot better than a 99% mortgage but they are the same thing; and a levy on overseas buyers sounds good politically but may have a marginal impact.

Mr Gove deserves some credit for sticking to his guns on Section 21 and leasehold and for his attempt to warn his Conservative colleagues about the consequences of failing to tackle housing.