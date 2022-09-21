Eviction ban needed to avoid cost of living homelessness catastrophe, warns Kerslake Commission

A new report published today by the Kerslake Commission on Homelessness and Rough Sleeping said a ban, similar to the one during the height of the pandemic, should be enforced as increasing rent arrears risk more evictions.

It comes after a new temporary eviction ban was introduced in Scotland last week.

“Failure to act could see this become a homelessness as well as an economic crisis and the results could be catastrophic,” said commission chair Lord Kerslake, the former head of the civil service and the current chair of Peabody.

The commission, which includes 36 health, housing and homelessness experts, said it also expects councils and housing associations to “voluntarily” adopt a ban “regardless of whether an eviction moratorium is introduced”.