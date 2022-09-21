Eviction ban needed to avoid cost of living homelessness catastrophe, warns Kerslake Commission

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The government must introduce a temporary eviction ban to avoid a “catastrophic” rise in homelessness amid the cost of living crisis, an influential group of experts has said.
A new report published today by the Kerslake Commission on Homelessness and Rough Sleeping said a ban, similar to the one during the height of the pandemic, should be enforced as increasing rent arrears risk more evictions.
It comes after a new temporary eviction ban was introduced in Scotland last week.
“Failure to act could see this become a homelessness as well as an economic crisis and the results could be catastrophic,” said commission chair Lord Kerslake, the former head of the civil service and the current chair of Peabody.
The commission, which includes 36 health, housing and homelessness experts, said it also expects councils and housing associations to “voluntarily” adopt a ban “regardless of whether an eviction moratorium is introduced”.
Other recommended measures in the report included increasing the benefit cap and raising Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates.
The latest report is the third produced by the commission since it was set up in March last year to look at the lessons from dealing with rough sleepers during the pandemic. A report published a year ago made 48 recommendations to help end rough sleeping. Around a quarter (27%) of these recommendations have been achieved, the latest report said.
The Kerslake Commission operates independently of the government, but the latest report included involvement from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
Among the new proposals, the commission “urgently recommends” the government increases the benefit cap to bring it in line with inflation immediately, not next April as previously announced.
It also called for LHA rates to be increased so that they are in line with the bottom 30% of the market.
Lord Kerslake said: “We acknowledge there will be a cost to government of these measures.
“However, we as a group of experts know that the cost of prolonged homelessness and rough sleeping to central and local government, the health service and to the individuals affected far outweighs the increased costs of prevention. In short, it is imperative for the new government to act now.”
One of the new recommendations is for there to be scrutiny from the Regulator of Social Housing on “reducing evictions and abandonments from housing associations”.
However, the report said there should be a “recognition that there are occasions when housing providers unavoidably need to evict where the risk cannot be mitigated, though this should not be eviction to the street”.
The government published a new Rough Sleeping Strategy earlier this month and has previously committed to ending rough sleeping by 2024.
A second progress report will be published next year, the commission said.
Homelessness charity St Mungo’s provides the secretariat function to the Kerslake Commission.
Responding to the latest report, Rick Henderson, chief executive of Homeless Link, said: “Homeless Link supports the Commission’s new recommendations with their focus on preventing people from losing their homes.
“The cost-of-living crisis, soaring rents and inflation are pushing people’s budgets to breaking point and leaving homelessness services themselves struggling to deliver vital support.
"While action on energy bills is welcome, this is not the only pressure, and without further government action, we are headed for a fresh homelessness emergency."
Cllr James Jamieson, LGA chair, said: “Councils share the concerns of the commission over the potential impact of the cost-of-living crisis on homelessness. It is right in calling for us to draw on the successes seen during the pandemic, where councils supported thousands of people sleeping rough off the streets into safe accommodation.
“By working together, councils, government and partners can ensure that people at risk of homelessness get the help they need and prevent homelessness.
“In particular, we are calling for a fair, accessible and sufficient mainstream benefits system providing financial stability for low income households, protecting those who are unable to work, reducing health inequalities and linking effectively with key local partners to improve job opportunities and socio-economic wellbeing.”
A Government spokesperson said: “We are giving councils £316 million this year to ensure families are not left without a roof over their heads.
“This is alongside the action we are taking to support families with the cost of living this winter through our £37 billion pound support package. This includes £1,200 this year for the most vulnerable, helping them to pay their bills and stay in their homes.”
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