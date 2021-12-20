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Eviction protections extended in Wales

News20.12.21by Grainne Cuffe

The Welsh government has extended its measures to protect renters from evictions, leaving England the only UK country to have no protections in place amid surging COVID-19 cases.

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The protections, which were due to end on 31 December, mean that the eviction notice period for renters in Wales will remain at six months until 24 March 2022, except in cases of anti-social behaviour or domestic violence.

It means England is the only UK country without extra eviction protections in place; Scotland has a six-month notice period in place until 31 March, while Northern Ireland has a 12-week notice period in place until 4 May.

When 2021 began, tenants in England were still protected by a ban on ‘bailiff-enforced’ evictions, meaning bailiffs were not allowed to enter homes to enforce evictions that had been granted by the court.

When the bailiff-enforced eviction ban came to an end in May this year, renters in England were given longer notice periods of up to four months, depending on the type of eviction.

However, notice periods in England returned to pre-pandemic rules at the start of October.

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Julie James, the Welsh climate change minister, said: “The purpose of this alteration is to ensure that, at a time when there remains a serious threat to public health, both as a result of COVID-19 case rates remaining high overall and concern regarding the emergence of the new Omicron variant, landlords will continue to be required to provide an increased notice period to tenants before they can issue proceedings for possession.”

She added that the delay to evictions will mean that fewer people will be made homeless at a time when it might “exacerbate the spread of the virus” and when local authorities are less able to respond to these situations.

“Those renting their homes will benefit from increased security and reduced anxiety, and individuals at risk of eviction will be provided with increased time to seek support to resolve any problems, including applying to the Tenancy Hardship Grant scheme,” Ms James said.

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities said: “Our action throughout the pandemic helped keep people in their homes and the vast majority of tenants are up to date with their rent.

“We are also helping the most vulnerable renters in arrears through a £65 million support package.”

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CoronavirusGovt agency/department/organisationHomelessnessWales
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