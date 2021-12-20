Eviction protections extended in Wales

The protections, which were due to end on 31 December, mean that the eviction notice period for renters in Wales will remain at six months until 24 March 2022, except in cases of anti-social behaviour or domestic violence.

It means England is the only UK country without extra eviction protections in place; Scotland has a six-month notice period in place until 31 March, while Northern Ireland has a 12-week notice period in place until 4 May.

When 2021 began, tenants in England were still protected by a ban on ‘bailiff-enforced’ evictions, meaning bailiffs were not allowed to enter homes to enforce evictions that had been granted by the court.

When the bailiff-enforced eviction ban came to an end in May this year, renters in England were given longer notice periods of up to four months, depending on the type of eviction.

However, notice periods in England returned to pre-pandemic rules at the start of October.