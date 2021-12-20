Evolving approaches to resident safety

As part of Inside Housing’s continuing resident safety campaign in association with Aico, we look at two landlords’ innovative work around fire risk assessment and education
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Thirteen Group and WHG have been adapting their approach to resident safety. Thirteen has focused on intensive customer engagement and education around building safety, while WHG has taken a high-tech approach to fire safety by creating ‘digital twins’ of its buildings. Inside Housing speaks to managers who have led on these projects below and also garners the views of sector experts who have been involved with the resident safety campaign this year
Thirteen Group
For Teesside-based Thirteen Group, customers are at the heart of home safety. In response to the Hackitt Review, it developed a programme of customer engagement tailored to reach as many residents as possible.
The campaign involves a range of communication methods, including social media and text messages, leaflet drops, socially distanced drop-in sessions and good old-fashioned door-knocking. It has been developed with plenty of resident input; a building safety-involved customers’ working group has worked with Thirteen’s staff on every element of the campaign.
“The broad aims [of the campaign] were to ensure that all our residents and our homes remain safe,” says Stephanie Kelley, building safety operations manager at Thirteen. “We wanted to educate our customers and residents to ensure they knew what to do in the event of a fire, how to contact us and how we would respond.”
The campaign is based on succinct, bite-sized chunks of information about practical steps people can take: the importance of keeping clutter out of corridors and communal spaces; or about electrical and gas safety.
“We want people to contact us if there’s anything they are unsure of, because we are really keen that our service isn’t just reactive,” says Ms Kelley.
Thirteen has put a lot of effort into educating its staff as well. “The building safety team leads on this, but we ensure all our staff are engaged,” says Ms Kelley. “So, at any point, our neighbourhood or ground maintenance teams, for example, can give consistent advice.”
The group delivered a webinar to its 1,300 staff covering building safety and how to communicate it.
“So if a customer has a query, it doesn’t matter what touch-point they use to engage with us, they are getting the same consistent advice,” explains Ms Kelley.
During the launch of the campaign, the group asked for colleagues across the organisation to volunteer to become building safety advocates who can work on the ground to support the building safety team. It is also working with its involved customers’ working group to devise a ‘feeling of safety’ questionnaire that it says will help inform future campaigns or educational activities.
Thirteen’s campaign is meeting its aims. Since launch, there has been a 63% reduction in false fire alarm activations. According to Ms Kelley, these were usually the result of someone cooking without ventilating their kitchen sufficiently or smoking where they shouldn’t be. There has also been a significant reduction – 36% – in the number of ‘fire risk actions’; that is, items of concern noticed by staff as they conduct regular fire risk assessments. These could include a lack of sufficient safety signage, or clutter that needs to be removed from a communal area. Ms Kelley suggests this means residents are more aware of their own responsibilities, and are noticing and reporting incidents more often.
“It really is about tailoring our messages to the needs of our residents – and that has really paid off for us.”
WHG
West Midlands-based landlord WHG has partnered with Deeo, the digital design and engineering consultancy, to create ‘digital twins’: comprehensive, computer-generated 3D models of its high-rise buildings.
Each building’s exterior is mapped by drones. Workers then move around the interior with handheld tools that scan every corridor, kitchen and stairway to an accuracy of 10mm. The whole process takes just a few days.
These digital twins confer several safety benefits. Firstly, they educate residents about fire safety while helping to make them feel safer in their homes, too.
At a recent open day, WHG handed out iPads to residents and showed them how to navigate around the digital version of the building in which they lived. To begin with, the residents had fun exploring parts of the building that they had never seen before: they looked inside cupboards and ventured out onto the roof.
“And then we talked about the evacuation process, and why it’s important to stay put [in the buildings under discussion on the day], and we were able to show on the model what compartmentation means,” says Paul Dockerill, director of energy and programme management at WHG. It enabled WHG to show residents exactly how the safety procedures protect them.
“If we had tried to say that on bits of paper with loads of writing – it doesn’t work like that,” he says. “But this way, they understood that every area of the building is safe, on its own.”
Using the digital model also clarified the importance of keeping corridors and communal areas clear. “It got the message across that if there’s nothing to burn, then nothing will burn,” says Mr Dockerill.
The digital twins will help the fire service, too. Mr Dockerill says WHG is around three months away from incorporating these models into an app the fire service can use during an incident.
“The app will connect the fire service with the station they have just come from and to their command centre,” he explains. During an incident, everyone would be referring to the same model in real time. In October, in partnership with West Midlands Fire Service, WHG conducted an evacuation and training event in one of its high-rise blocks, during which firefighters were successfully able to use the Twinnedit model in this way.
This is also a useful tool for building safety managers. “It helps them manage the building in terms of its technical aspects, and to develop the resident fire safety strategy within that building,” Mr Dockerill says.
The model allows users to bring up instant information about each building’s fire protection systems. New fire doors are being installed in one at the moment. “The contractor uses a portal to record all the new doors [as they go in], so we know they’ve been fitted,” says Mr Dockerill. The contractor can then overlay that information on the model.
“It brings the building to life,” says Mr Dockerill. “That’s got to be the best technology we could adopt at this stage. And that’s what we created.”
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