Evolving approaches to resident safety

At an open day @walsallwhg handed out iPads to show residents how to navigate a digital image of the building they live in. “It got the message across,” says Paul Dockerill, energy & programme management director #SaferHomes4All (sponsored) @Aico_Limiited

.@Thirteen_Group’s safety campaign is about “tailoring our messages to our residents” says building safety operations manager Stephanie Kelley. It’s paid off – with a 63% reduction in false fire alarm activation #SaferHomes4All (sponsored) @Aico_Limited

As part of @insidehousing’s resident safety campaign with @Aico_Limited, we look at @Thirteen_Group and @walsallwhg’s innovative work around fire risk assessment and education #SaferHomes4All #UKhousing (sponsored)

Thirteen Group and WHG have been adapting their approach to resident safety. Thirteen has focused on intensive customer engagement and education around building safety, while WHG has taken a high-tech approach to fire safety by creating ‘digital twins’ of its buildings. Inside Housing speaks to managers who have led on these projects below and also garners the views of sector experts who have been involved with the resident safety campaign this year

Thirteen Group

For Teesside-based Thirteen Group, customers are at the heart of home safety. In response to the Hackitt Review, it developed a programme of customer engagement tailored to reach as many residents as possible.

The campaign involves a range of communication methods, including social media and text messages, leaflet drops, socially distanced drop-in sessions and good old-fashioned door-knocking. It has been developed with plenty of resident input; a building safety-involved customers’ working group has worked with Thirteen’s staff on every element of the campaign.

“The broad aims [of the campaign] were to ensure that all our residents and our homes remain safe,” says Stephanie Kelley, building safety operations manager at Thirteen. “We wanted to educate our customers and residents to ensure they knew what to do in the event of a fire, how to contact us and how we would respond.”

The campaign is based on succinct, bite-sized chunks of information about practical steps people can take: the importance of keeping clutter out of corridors and communal spaces; or about electrical and gas safety.

“We want people to contact us if there’s anything they are unsure of, because we are really keen that our service isn’t just reactive,” says Ms Kelley.

Thirteen has put a lot of effort into educating its staff as well. “The building safety team leads on this, but we ensure all our staff are engaged,” says Ms Kelley. “So, at any point, our neighbourhood or ground maintenance teams, for example, can give consistent advice.”