Evolving to meet the changing needs of older people

Where were you in 1999? Were you concerned about the Millennium Bug? Arguing about whether Britain should join the Euro? Or deciding whether you wanted to get rid your VHS for one of those new DVD players?

I can tell you that I was beginning my journey with Anchor, a journey that I would undertake for the next 23 years, working with many incredible colleagues along the way both within Anchor and across the wider housing-with-care sectors.

In June this year I announced that this journey is to come to an end and that I will leave my role as Anchor’s chief executive, a position I have held since 2010. It has been an incredible two and a half decades which has seen many changes across society, not least for older people.

In 1999, average life expectancy in the UK was just over 77 years compared to almost 82 years today. Healthy life expectancy over this period has also increased – yet with greater longevity has also come greater challenges in terms of health and well-being and for many older people, as they are now living longer in ill health than previous generations.