Evolving to meet the changing needs of older people

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On her last day as chief executive of Anchor, after 23 years with the organisation, Jane Ashcroft reflects on the state of the sector and the challenges that lie ahead for her successor
Where were you in 1999? Were you concerned about the Millennium Bug? Arguing about whether Britain should join the Euro? Or deciding whether you wanted to get rid your VHS for one of those new DVD players?
I can tell you that I was beginning my journey with Anchor, a journey that I would undertake for the next 23 years, working with many incredible colleagues along the way both within Anchor and across the wider housing-with-care sectors.
In June this year I announced that this journey is to come to an end and that I will leave my role as Anchor’s chief executive, a position I have held since 2010. It has been an incredible two and a half decades which has seen many changes across society, not least for older people.
In 1999, average life expectancy in the UK was just over 77 years compared to almost 82 years today. Healthy life expectancy over this period has also increased – yet with greater longevity has also come greater challenges in terms of health and well-being and for many older people, as they are now living longer in ill health than previous generations.
It is no secret that the UK’s population is continuing to age and around one in three babies born today will see their 100th birthdays – is there a 2100 Bug predicted?
The challenges both current and ahead are not just for older people but for society as a whole, and how we tackle these now will have a significant bearing on our preparedness for the future.
Perhaps the most worrying development over the past 23 years has been the real-terms fall in social care funding since 1999. As a result, too many older people have found themselves unable to access care at an early stage or all together, with some eventually receiving care at a stage where their needs are significantly advanced – increasing pressure on already stretched health and care services.
“Utilising Anchor’s scale and partnering with other providers such as McCarthy Stone, Anchor will help to deliver a further 5,700 new older people’s homes over the next five years”
At the same time, a lack of suitable housing options for older people means more and more in later life are finding themselves living in family-sized homes that have become too large and unmanageable, and present hazards to their long-term health and well-being.
It is clear that Anchor’s services have never been more needed. From those looking for an affordable place to live in, to those who can stretch to life’s luxuries, the housing we provide is continuing to improve health and well-being outcomes among our residents while building thriving communities.
In my time at Anchor, I have been proud to see how the organisation has grown and our services have evolved to meet the changing needs of older people.
Overseeing the merger of Anchor and Hanover in 2018 was a major milestone, and residents and colleagues have already seen the benefits of the union.
Our Be Wise service, launched in 2012, is providing financial and welfare advice to Anchor residents and could not be more important as we navigate the cost of living crisis.
We are also expanding our portfolio. Utilising Anchor’s scale and partnering with other providers such as McCarthy Stone, Anchor will help to deliver a further 5,700 new older people’s homes over the next five years – increasing the options that are so vital to our ageing society.
“Our job isn’t to sell a single product. Our job is to understand people and provide the services they need”
Anchor’s strength is that we provide a variety of services to a wide range of older people and people with a wide range of incomes. Our job isn’t to sell a single product. Our job is to understand people and provide the services they need.
I will miss colleagues at Anchor, but I’m really pleased to be leaving the organisation in the very capable hands of Sarah Jones, Anchor’s new chief executive, and the executive team, who are absolutely committed to ensuring the organisation continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of older people.
Jane Ashcroft, chief executive, Anchor
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