EWS1 crisis: banks agree to lend on some properties where remediation plan is agreed

In an update today, UK Finance and the Building Societies Association (BSA) said that several lenders have agreed to a new lending position which states that they would ’take necessary steps’ to facilitate lending on a property if a plan to replace dangerous materials had been set out.

This is a drastic move away from banks’ previous risk-averse approach, which stated that no properties would be lent on until full remediation to remove dangerous materials had been carried out.

The new guidance states that banks could now lend on blocks that have received a B2 or A3 rating if a “costed and funded remediation plan is agreed with committed dates for starting and finishing all specified/required work”.

A B2 rating indicates that combustible materials are present in a building’s external wall and need to be removed.

A3 is usually given when attachments to the external walls, such as balconies, are present and need to be removed.