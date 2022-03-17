EWS1 forms updated to follow new government cladding advice

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The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has updated its guidance and forms for the External Wall System 1 (EWS1) process to incorporate new nationwide standards for inspecting cladding on blocks.
Yesterday, RICS updated its EWS1 form to highlight that the investigations and judgements carried out as part of the EWS1 process should be in accordance with the new PAS 9980 standards for the inspections of external walls.
The new fully digital form also states that those surveyors and engineers that have completed RICS’ EWS1 training programme can now complete the majority of forms, while a ‘version control’ will be put on each form to audit how many times a building has been assessed. Existing EWS checks and forms will be valid until a new form or fire risk assessment, including an EWS appraisal, is completed.
The changes come after the highly controversial Consolidated Advice Note (CAN) was removed as official government guidance in January. The CAN advised that all buildings should be checked regardless of height and, if combustible materials were found, that they should be removed.
It was replaced in January with the PAS 9980 guidance, a new 178-page document aimed at giving assessors a framework to follow to assess the risk posed by an external wall in a block of flats.
This was primarily to be used to guide fire risk assessments, which under the new Fire Safety Act requirements will incorporate inspections and assessments of the safety of a building’s external wall.
PAS 9980 outlines a five-step risk assessment process to identify the level of risk from the materials in an external wall and puts forward mitigation steps that might reduce risk.
The government has previously said that it hoped PAS 9980 would bring proportionality back to assessing medium-rise buildings and significantly reduce the number of unnecessary surveys required. It was also hoped that the new framework would influence how EWS1 judgements are made.
The new form explicitly states now that investigations carried out as part of an EWS1 check should be carried out in accordance with PAS 9980 guidance and “allow for the possibility of mitigation as an acceptable investigation outcome”.
It also adds that the definition of fire risk and fire safety risk should follow this guidance, with a separate report on the investigation in accordance with PAS 9980 provided to an assessor’s client.
Nevertheless, in the updated ‘frequently asked questions’ sheet published alongside the new form, RICS states that the new PAS 9980 guidance would not replace the need for an EWS1 form in the short term.
However, it adds that an EWS fire risk assessment and a summary report will become part of the new fire risk assessment under the Fire Safety Act amendments.
It says: “Under PAS 9980:2022 – the document which will provide a consistent methodology for carrying out an external wall appraisal – there will still need to be a summary report for valuers and lenders to ensure that the property is safe to lend on and does not have remediation costs affecting value.
It adds: “In time, updated FRAs with EWS appraisals (where appropriate) will be carried out for all blocks, and RICS envisages the need for an EWS1 form will then drop away.”
In addition to the new PAS requirements, the new EWS1 form will be fully digital, where it used to require a hard copy form. The form also now includes version control, which will allow each form to have a tracked audit of when it was changed and ensure that mistakes can easily be rectified. It will also mean that additional or updated checks can be logged on one form for a building.
The form also now highlights that those who have completed the RICS EWS1 assessment training are now able to rule that a building under 18 metres tall is a ‘B grade’ building. This means that the building contains some combustible materials. Previously, only chartered or incorporated engineers could sign off any building as a B grade.
According to the FAQs, a total of 6,000 EWS1 assessments have been completed to date, with many of these now logged on the Fire Industry Association’s EWS portal, which includes information on whether EWS1 forms have been completed on certain buildings.
RICS has recommended that all managing agents upload EWS1 forms for buildings to the portal when completed.
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