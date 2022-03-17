EWS1 forms updated to follow new government cladding advice

Yesterday, RICS updated its EWS1 form to highlight that the investigations and judgements carried out as part of the EWS1 process should be in accordance with the new PAS 9980 standards for the inspections of external walls.

The new fully digital form also states that those surveyors and engineers that have completed RICS’ EWS1 training programme can now complete the majority of forms, while a ‘version control’ will be put on each form to audit how many times a building has been assessed. Existing EWS checks and forms will be valid until a new form or fire risk assessment, including an EWS appraisal, is completed.

The changes come after the highly controversial Consolidated Advice Note (CAN) was removed as official government guidance in January. The CAN advised that all buildings should be checked regardless of height and, if combustible materials were found, that they should be removed.

It was replaced in January with the PAS 9980 guidance, a new 178-page document aimed at giving assessors a framework to follow to assess the risk posed by an external wall in a block of flats.