Ex-Countryside boss joins for-profit provider as COO

The for-profit provider praised Mr McPherson’s blend of skills, which it said are “well-suited to a fast-growing business keen to deliver high-quality affordable homes to customers”.

In a release, Sage Homes said that Mr McPherson will bring a broad range of experience from across the sector, including in affordable housing and large-scale residential development, to his new role.

He is currently a non-executive director at Town & Country Housing and Monson Homes, part of Peabody Group, and was previously chief executive of house builder Countryside.

Sage Homes said that Mr McPherson was responsible for implementing a programme of restructuring at Countryside that enabled the firm to double in size and home completions over a period of four years.

He has also held senior positions at housing association Hyde Group and house builder Crest Nicholson.

Mr McPherson said he is excited to join the landlord at a time when the organisation is still growing and working with such a wide array of partners to deliver much-needed affordable homes.

He added: “I spent my early working years for the funder and regulator of social housing, and also for a major housing association, and am very happy to be returning to affordable housing and to be part of such an innovative and fast-growing business such as Sage Homes.”