Ex-Countryside boss joins for-profit provider as COO

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For-profit Sage Homes, owned by private equity giant Blackstone, has appointed Iain McPherson as its chief operating officer.
In a release, Sage Homes said that Mr McPherson will bring a broad range of experience from across the sector, including in affordable housing and large-scale residential development, to his new role.
The for-profit provider praised Mr McPherson’s blend of skills, which it said are “well-suited to a fast-growing business keen to deliver high-quality affordable homes to customers”.
He is currently a non-executive director at Town & Country Housing and Monson Homes, part of Peabody Group, and was previously chief executive of house builder Countryside.
Sage Homes said that Mr McPherson was responsible for implementing a programme of restructuring at Countryside that enabled the firm to double in size and home completions over a period of four years.
He has also held senior positions at housing association Hyde Group and house builder Crest Nicholson.
Mr McPherson said he is excited to join the landlord at a time when the organisation is still growing and working with such a wide array of partners to deliver much-needed affordable homes.
He added: “I spent my early working years for the funder and regulator of social housing, and also for a major housing association, and am very happy to be returning to affordable housing and to be part of such an innovative and fast-growing business such as Sage Homes.”
Mark Sater, chief executive at Sage Homes, said the appointment shows that the landlord is maturing as an organisation.
He added: “2021 was a standout year for Sage Homes with the company almost doubling in output and size and 2022 is following a similar path. Iain’s extensive experience across the housing sector will be invaluable in helping us to further improve our capabilities to deliver the most high-quality new affordable homes to our customers.”
In September, the landlord reported annual losses at both its entities despite an 85% jump in the number of shared ownership properties sold.
Sage Housing, which takes most of its income from shared ownership, recorded a loss of £17.1m compared with a loss of £26m the previous year. Turnover in the year to the end of December 2021 jumped 85% to £174.3m.
However, operating costs rose 38% to £40m as the group took on more staff and invested in improving customer service. Cost of sales nearly doubled to £125.9m.
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