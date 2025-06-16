Former Homes England boss among sector leaders awarded in 2025 King’s Birthday Honours

Mr Gifford took over the helm at the housing association in December following four years in charge of the National Citizen Service Trust.

Also awarded an OBE is Mark Gifford, chief executive at First Choice Homes Oldham, for his contribution to public service.

He is joined by Debra Monica Waite, head of regulatory improvement and operations and chief of staff at the Building Safety Regulator. She is awarded for services to health and housing.

Mr Denton will receive the OBE for services to housing and major urban regeneration.

He has also been a local school governor for many years, and is a director at an academy trust and a non-executive director at a local NHS hospital trust.

Mr Gifford said: “In a wider context, I’m pleased the power of collaboration, community and public service are highlighted when these honours are announced because it is not just about the recipient.

“No one can achieve all this alone. This honour belongs as much to those who have inspired and supported me, to those I work with and most importantly to all those we serve.”

Angela Lockwood, chief executive of North Star Housing, receives an OBE for services to disadvantaged people in the North East.

She is joined by Alastair Wilson, co-founder and director at Tonic Housing, for services to business and charity.

Three members of the National Leasehold Campaign (NLC) will also receive OBEs for services to housing and leaseholders: Joanne Derbyshire, Catherine Williams and Katie Kendrick.