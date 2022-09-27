Ex-mayor of Tower Hamlets among appointments to London HA board

Alwyn Lewis, the former CEO of London’s Hornsey Housing Trust, and customer experience expert Gemma Colby have also joined the board following an election at ISHA’s recent AGM.

ISHA, which has a portfolio of over 2,500 affordable homes in north and east London, said the new appointments would bring in a wealth of expertise from different sectors and help continue its aim of keeping rents at ‘social’ and not just ‘affordable’ levels.

John Biggs is a former Labour politician who was the mayor of Tower Hamlets between 2015 and May of this year, when he was ousted after voters backed Lutfur Rahman to return to the position this year.