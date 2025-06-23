Ex-Peabody chief executive to join NHG as chair

They will replace Ian Ellis and Richard Powell, respectively, both of whom are coming to the end of their agreed terms of office.

Mr Ellis said: “It has been a privilege to chair Notting Hill Genesis over the past six years.

“Together, we have risen to many challenges during that time, including the process of integration following merger, the pandemic and the societal changes brought about by the murder of George Floyd. Most recently, I have been impressed by colleagues’ ongoing resilience and commitment following the Regulator of Social Housing’s judgement at the end of 2024.

“I am proud to have been chair as the organisation evolved into a far more resident-focused organisation, encapsulated by our current Better Together strategy, which concentrates on improving our service and investing in our homes for our 130,000 residents. It will take time to deliver the results our residents expect, but I am confident in our plan and our progress, and that Brendan is the ideal successor to continue that transformation.”

Mr Franco said: “There are few who have greater knowledge and experience of the housing sector than Brendan, and he is perfectly placed to support us on our journey back to regulatory compliance and help us meet our key priority of improving services to our residents.

“Dave’s understanding of housing development and regeneration will be of huge benefit to our new committee and ensure expert oversight of our efforts to invest over £770m in our homes over the next decade, while still developing affordable homes.”