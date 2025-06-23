Ex-Peabody chief executive to join NHG as chair

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The former chief executive of Peabody has been selected to join Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) as its new chair from September.
Brendan Sarsfield will take on the new position later this year. He brings 20 years of chief executive experience, including at Peabody and Family Mosaic housing associations.
He also had a period as chair of the G15 group of London’s largest housing associations.
He has since taken on a variety of advisory and non-executive roles, including at crisis support charity Hestia, the Shared Ownership Council and as chair of Sustainability for Housing, from which he stepped down in 2024.
Mr Sarsfield said: “I’m honoured to take on the role of chair at this pivotal time. Having spent my career in the sector, I understand many of the challenges and the opportunities ahead.
“I look forward to working with the board and colleagues to help build trust, strengthen relationships and ensure we deliver the standards our customers and stakeholders rightly expect.”
In addition to Mr Sarsfield’s appointment, Dave Sheridan will chair NHG’s homes sub-committee. Mr Sheridan is currently chair of M&J Construction and a non-executive director at Allison Homes.
Prior to this, he was chair of Ilke Homes and chief executive of utility company Engie’s places and communities division, house builder Keepmoat and property services group Apollo.
Mr Sheridan said: “I’m delighted to be joining Notting Hill Genesis and look forward to working with Patrick [Franco, chief executive of NHG], Brendan and the team. While the housing sector has been going through a challenging period, I’m tremendously excited for the future as the organisation moves forward into the next phase of its journey.”
They will replace Ian Ellis and Richard Powell, respectively, both of whom are coming to the end of their agreed terms of office.
Mr Ellis said: “It has been a privilege to chair Notting Hill Genesis over the past six years.
“Together, we have risen to many challenges during that time, including the process of integration following merger, the pandemic and the societal changes brought about by the murder of George Floyd. Most recently, I have been impressed by colleagues’ ongoing resilience and commitment following the Regulator of Social Housing’s judgement at the end of 2024.
“I am proud to have been chair as the organisation evolved into a far more resident-focused organisation, encapsulated by our current Better Together strategy, which concentrates on improving our service and investing in our homes for our 130,000 residents. It will take time to deliver the results our residents expect, but I am confident in our plan and our progress, and that Brendan is the ideal successor to continue that transformation.”
Mr Franco said: “There are few who have greater knowledge and experience of the housing sector than Brendan, and he is perfectly placed to support us on our journey back to regulatory compliance and help us meet our key priority of improving services to our residents.
“Dave’s understanding of housing development and regeneration will be of huge benefit to our new committee and ensure expert oversight of our efforts to invest over £770m in our homes over the next decade, while still developing affordable homes.”
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