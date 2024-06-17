Ex-Peabody chief to step down as chair of Sustainability for Housing

Brendan Sarsfield has spent more than three years at the helm of SfH, which oversees the Sustainability Reporting Standard for social housing.

The organisation has started its search for a successor who can “maintain momentum” on environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting in the sector, SfH said.

Mr Sarsfield was chief executive of Peabody from 2017 to 2021. He was appointed chair of SfH in 2021.

The Sustainability Reporting Standard for social housing is a framework to help housing providers to report on their ESG performance in a transparent, consistent and comparable way.