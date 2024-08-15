Exam body seeks to rival CIH with new housing qualifications

Innovate Awarding has developed new Level 4 and 5 housing qualifications and submitted them to Ofqual, the government qualifications body, on 31 July.

If they are approved, Innovate Awarding hopes to begin teaching the qualifications on 1 September.

The move comes as the government aims to drive up standards in the housing sector, with housing managers required to complete mandatory qualifications from next year.

Currently, the only housing qualifications available in the UK are set by the CIH. The CIH is a training provider, but it also offers accreditation to other bodies which provide training.