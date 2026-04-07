‘Exceptional leader and friend’: former Homes England boss passes away

The government agency announced the 66-year-old’s death just before the Easter break. Prior to taking up his interim role in November 2024, Mr Boylan had been the agency’s deputy chief executive when it was called the Homes and Communities Agency between 2008 and 2010.

In a statement on LinkedIn, Homes England described him as a “much-loved colleague, exceptional leader and friend to many”.

The tribute continued: “We are extremely saddened to learn that Eamonn Boylan has passed away.

“Last year, Eamonn returned to the agency as interim CEO, having previously served as deputy CEO of our predecessor organisation, the Homes and Communities Agency.