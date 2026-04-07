‘Exceptional leader and friend’: former Homes England boss passes away

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The former interim chief executive of Homes England, Eamonn Boylan, has passed away.
The government agency announced the 66-year-old’s death just before the Easter break. Prior to taking up his interim role in November 2024, Mr Boylan had been the agency’s deputy chief executive when it was called the Homes and Communities Agency between 2008 and 2010.
In a statement on LinkedIn, Homes England described him as a “much-loved colleague, exceptional leader and friend to many”.
The tribute continued: “We are extremely saddened to learn that Eamonn Boylan has passed away.
“Last year, Eamonn returned to the agency as interim CEO, having previously served as deputy CEO of our predecessor organisation, the Homes and Communities Agency.
“The agency was lucky to have benefited from his knowledge, skill and leadership as part of a remarkable career spanning more than 40 years that will have a lasting, positive impact on people, places and communities across the country and in particular in his beloved Manchester, and the North West of England.
“Eamonn guided us through a pivotal year of change with his usual skill, expertise and compassion and has undoubtedly shaped housing and regeneration policy over the years from grassroots to Whitehall and beyond.
“The whole Homes England team, past and present, is grateful to have counted Eamonn as a much-loved colleague, exceptional leader and friend to many. Our thoughts are with his family at this most difficult of times.”
In March last year, he told Inside Housing that Homes England would need to evolve as affordable homes programmes are devolved to combined authorities.
As part of a long career in public service, Mr Boylan served as chief executive of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority from 2017 to 2024, chief executive of Stockport Council, and deputy chief executive of Manchester City Council.
More than 100 tributes were left under Homes England’s LinkedIn post, which included comments from Peter Denton, the former chief executive of Homes England, and Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation.
Mr Denton said: “My sincerest condolences to Eamonn’s wife and family. The comments here describe the man he was – driven by public service, driven by social equity and always driven by how this could be done well, quickly, with decency and consideration.
“And he succeeded. Places and people are fundamentally better for this drive.”
Ms Henderson said: “This is terribly sad news. Eamonn was such a dedicated public servant who did so much for housing.
“I feel lucky to have worked with Eamonn on the New Towns Taskforce and during his time as interim CEO of Homes England; he was generous with his time and wisdom, straight-talking and forward-thinking, and always brought a smile with his dry humour.
“He will be missed enormously. My thoughts with Eamonn’s family and friends.”
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Daily News bulletin, featuring the latest social housing news delivered to your inbox.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories