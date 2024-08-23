Exclusive: Cornwall tops list of office-to-housing conversions

Cornwall approved the most office-to-housing conversions in the UK last year, Inside Housing can reveal #UKhousing

Other rural areas with high numbers of PDR conversions included North Dorset, with 98 applications and 73 approvals, and North Devon, with 90 applications and 89 approvals.

It was more than twice the amount of office-to-residential applications as the second-highest council, Wiltshire, which saw 106 applications submitted and 80 approved, with an approval rate of 75%.

Cornwall received 223 applications to convert offices into housing in 2023 and approved 209, giving the council an approval rate of 94%.

The holiday hotspot in South West England is making the most of expanded permitted development rights (PDR), which allow commercial buildings to be turned into housing through a streamlined planning process.

The figures came from analysis of all planning applications submitted in 2023 by data company Nimbus, shared exclusively with Inside Housing.

Nimbus’ analysis found that 69 councils approved all the applications submitted to them, while nearly 60% of councils approved three out of four applications.

Some large cities saw high approval rates. Sheffield approved all 12 applications submitted to it, while Manchester and Nottingham both had approval rates of 95%, each giving the green light to 20 applications.

However, refusals were much higher in London boroughs. Tower Hamlets, Harrow and Brent all showed approval rates of 33% or less, approving just seven, six and five applications respectively. Meanwhile, Croydon refused 51 out of 76 applications.

PDR rules have been in place for around a decade. On 21 May they were extended by the previous Conservative government to cover shops and offices of any size.

From 2015 to 2022, 73,575 new houses were converted from offices under PDR.

However, the policy has received criticism from some parts of the housing sector over the quality of the homes created and lack of affordable housing provision.

Unlike most developments, where councils ensure a certain percentage of affordable housing is provided, there is no requirement for affordable homes to be provided via office-to-residential conversions.