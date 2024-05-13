Exclusive: end of convergence and rent caps risks making 300,000 social homes financially unsustainable

The end of rent convergence and a lack of a long-term rent settlement is putting 300,000 social homes at risk of becoming financially unsustainable, Inside Housing can reveal #UKhousing

Inside Housing understands that without rents being put on a more sustainable path, providers will likely face a deeply regrettable choice about when they may be forced to sell some homes in order to protect their ability to continue providing much needed social homes.

This is because the current rent settlement does not cover the full cost of maintaining and investing in social housing. This is met by other activities carried out by landlords, such as building new homes and generating income elsewhere, and borrowing.

In the long term, this growing gap in rents risks making these homes financially unsustainable.

This equates to almost 300,000 homes managed by landlords where rents have not converged to formula rent. Over the next decade, this will mean G15 members miss out on £2bn of resources.

An exclusive analysis of rents by Hyde on behalf of the G15 group, shared with Inside Housing, found that more than half (57%) of social homes managed by London’s largest landlords have now diverged away from the formula rent.

The policy of rent convergence was introduced in 2002 by the Labour government and was abandoned by the coalition government in 2015.

Under Labour, a rent formula was established with rents moving towards a formula which took account of property values and local earnings relative to the national picture.

The loss of £2.1bn of investment into social housing comes at a time when landlords are spending billions more to tackle repairs and building safety.

The G15 has estimated that its members are forecasting to spend £3.6bn on building safety works from 2021 to 2036 to fix approximately 4,208 buildings.

Meanwhile, the Regulator of Social Housing revealed in 2023 that between 1% and 2% of social homes – up to 80,000 homes – are estimated to have serious damp and mould problems.

Following that study, a cost-benefit analysis by the Building Research Establishment estimated that remedial work to England’s poorest housing could provide £135.5bn in societal benefits over the next 30 years due to savings in areas like the NHS and lower energy bills.

On net zero 2050 targets, the National Housing Federation and Savills estimated that it will cost a further £36bn to meet, in addition to the £70bn landlords are already planning to spend on upgrades to the homes they provide.

Alongside the money lost due to the end of rent convergence, the analysis found that the largest landlords in London alone lost £6.6bn by 2024 as a result of the 1% annual rent cap that lasted from 2016 to 2020, and the more recent 7% limit set last year.

These lost resources could have levered in £40-50bn of new investment in the sector at a time when the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee inquiry reported last week that the sector is “under serious financial pressure”.

This lack of convergence is costing the largest social landlords in London varying amounts of money.