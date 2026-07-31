To maximise housing delivery, the organisations have called on the government to sign off the current bids “as an absolute priority”.

“Councils and housing associations have thousands of homes ready to be built as soon as funding is secured, and decisive action on this will mean they can keep moving at pace and avoid disruption to development pipelines,” they said.

Second, they said the government should top up funding for this and subsequent years of the programme.

“The bids submitted so far demonstrate significant appetite and capacity within the sector.

“However, social housing providers have been asked to scale back their bids due to limits on funding in the early years of the programme. This will slow delivery and mean fewer new homes are built in this parliament,” they wrote.

The bodies said that bringing forward more funding in the next few years would mean housing associations could build an additional 17,000 this parliament outside London alone.

In May, Homes England and the Greater London Authority asked housing providers to re-profile their bids to SAHP due to it being oversubscribed.

Social landlords warned that the decision could result in around 17,000 fewer housing starts up to 2029.

On Friday, they said this is “not only a social mission” but an “economic one”.

“Building social and council homes at pace would unlock growth in every postcode, support regeneration, create and sustain jobs, and reduce the pressure on stretched public services.

“It would also shore up the construction industry at a time when private housebuilding is slowing – something we saw successfully happen during the last social housebuilding revolution, after the Second World War.”

The organisations said they share the prime minister’s vision of “where everyone, in every postcode, has access to a secure, affordable home, with this as the foundation for good health and a good life”.

“And we, in partnership across the social housing sector, are ready to deliver on his ambition to tackle the housing crisis.”

Earlier this week, a group of sector organisations, including all those that co-signed the op-ed, wrote to Mr Burnham expressing their concerns.

The government has been contacted for comment.