The entire social housing sector has called on prime minister Andy Burnham to sign off grant bids, warning that delays are putting delivery at risk.
Housing associations, councils and ALMOs were expecting a decision on their bids to the £39bn Social and Affordable Housing Programme (SAHP) for 2026 to 2036 this week, but have not heard back.
An open letter published exclusively in Inside Housing and signed by eight sector bodies warns that if the government does not sign off on the bids, there is a risk that the momentum that has already been achieved “could be lost as quickly as it’s been built”.
They have also called for a top-up in funding.
The eight sector bodies are:
They said Mr Burnham has a “golden opportunity to kick-start a social housebuilding revolution”.
“He should take it by unlocking funding to build the council and social homes we need,” the organisations said.
They added: “The prime minister has been clear that fixing the housing crisis is at the top of the priority list for his government.
“His ambition to deliver the biggest social and council housebuilding programme since the post-war era is one that we, representing England’s housing associations, councils and ALMOs – which provide all of England’s 4.5 million social homes – are ready to work together in partnership to deliver.”
However, the bodies said the scale of the challenge that lies ahead is “huge”, with 176,000 children living in temporary accommodation.
“This crisis affects all of us, driving up the cost of living, placing unsustainable pressure on public services, holding back economic growth and stifling opportunity”, they wrote.
They said the package announced in the Spending Review gave the sector “much-needed confidence and stability” and this has already translated into new homes. An NHF’s survey revealed a 57% increase in social rent starts to 13,275 in 2025-26.
While this is “encouraging progress”, the housing bodies said, with bids to SAHP not yet confirmed, “there is a risk that this momentum could be lost as quickly as it’s been built”.
To maximise housing delivery, the organisations have called on the government to sign off the current bids “as an absolute priority”.
“Councils and housing associations have thousands of homes ready to be built as soon as funding is secured, and decisive action on this will mean they can keep moving at pace and avoid disruption to development pipelines,” they said.
Second, they said the government should top up funding for this and subsequent years of the programme.
“The bids submitted so far demonstrate significant appetite and capacity within the sector.
“However, social housing providers have been asked to scale back their bids due to limits on funding in the early years of the programme. This will slow delivery and mean fewer new homes are built in this parliament,” they wrote.
The bodies said that bringing forward more funding in the next few years would mean housing associations could build an additional 17,000 this parliament outside London alone.
In May, Homes England and the Greater London Authority asked housing providers to re-profile their bids to SAHP due to it being oversubscribed.
Social landlords warned that the decision could result in around 17,000 fewer housing starts up to 2029.
On Friday, they said this is “not only a social mission” but an “economic one”.
“Building social and council homes at pace would unlock growth in every postcode, support regeneration, create and sustain jobs, and reduce the pressure on stretched public services.
“It would also shore up the construction industry at a time when private housebuilding is slowing – something we saw successfully happen during the last social housebuilding revolution, after the Second World War.”
The organisations said they share the prime minister’s vision of “where everyone, in every postcode, has access to a secure, affordable home, with this as the foundation for good health and a good life”.
“And we, in partnership across the social housing sector, are ready to deliver on his ambition to tackle the housing crisis.”
Earlier this week, a group of sector organisations, including all those that co-signed the op-ed, wrote to Mr Burnham expressing their concerns.
The government has been contacted for comment.
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