Exclusive: government officials warned about fire risk assessor two years before his removal from approved contractors list #UKhousing

However, emails shared with Inside Housing showed that campaigners from End Our Cladding Scandal had raised concerns about Mr Kiziak’s performance with officials on multiple occasions from February 2023 onwards.

Tri Fire had previously been on a Homes England panel of approved suppliers for building safety work, which meant the firm could carry out reviews to support government-funded remediation projects.

He has also been publicly accused of fraud by another fire risk assessor, who claims his signature was used to assess cladding systems without his knowledge. This is an allegation that Mr Kiziak strenuously denies.

Adam Kiziak, the former director of Tri Fire, was expelled by the Institution of Fire Engineers in February . He was first suspended in summer 2024 for failing to work within professional competence and breaching the organisation’s principle of “accuracy and vigour”.

The emails showed campaigners held a meeting with officials from the department then known as the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities in February 2023 to discuss a survey they had carried out into the operation of External Wall System 1 (EWS1) forms – the methodology used to grade the risk of fire from a building’s external walls.

Emails ahead of the meeting showed they intended to use the meeting to “highlight troubling reports that we have previously received relating to two individuals” operating in this market – one of whom was Mr Kiziak.

A further email to senior officials at Homes England raised concerns about Mr Kiziak, adding that “we are uncertain what, if anything, will be done with the intelligence that we shared”.

In February 2024, email correspondence with various officials, including ministerial aides, contained testimonials from residents whose buildings had been assessed by Tri Fire, which said they had “no confidence” in the firm.

One resident said that the first survey involved someone “turning up with a clipboard, looking at the building and rating it B2”, which means remediation works are required to remove combustible materials.

But the same firm then carried out a further assessment and gave the building a B1 grade, meaning the building’s risk is tolerable, without any actual changes being made to the building.

Another resident said his work included copy and pasting between different assessments. “I don’t think his reports are worth the paper they are written on,” the resident said.

Inside Housing is not able to independently verify these claims, but the fact they were brought up with the government raises important questions about the steps it then took to investigate.

Despite these concerns, Mr Kiziak remained on the Homes England panel until January 2025.

He was a prolific assessor during this period and carried out regular surveys for major housing associations, including Notting Hill Genesis and L&Q, which have since cut ties with him.

Following his suspension, lenders began to raise questions about the quality of his work, which led to the assessments being rejected by banks and leaseholders seeing deals to sell their flats fall through.