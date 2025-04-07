The company plans to wind down after its remaining contracts are completed and most employees have been told they will be made redundant at the end of May, according to a source familiar with the workings of the organisation.

Inside Housing understands that a leasing contract with Merton Council will be completed before the company winds down.

A decision on whether Capital Letters will be struck off the Companies House register or remain as a dormant shell company is expected on Tuesday 8 April after a meeting between the firm’s board and the London boroughs’ representative body.