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Capital Letters, the company set up by a group of London boroughs to address homelessness and reduce spending on temporary accommodation, is at risk of closure, Inside Housing can reveal.
The company plans to wind down after its remaining contracts are completed and most employees have been told they will be made redundant at the end of May, according to a source familiar with the workings of the organisation.
Inside Housing understands that a leasing contract with Merton Council will be completed before the company winds down.
A decision on whether Capital Letters will be struck off the Companies House register or remain as a dormant shell company is expected on Tuesday 8 April after a meeting between the firm’s board and the London boroughs’ representative body.
A Capital Letters spokesperson said: “The members are considering the options available to continue the great work of Capital Letters. No decisions have been made.”
The company has cycled through four finance directors and switched business models since it was formed in 2019.
Originally funded by the government, Capital Letters began as a non-profit organisation that partnered private landlords with 21 member boroughs to lease homes for homeless families at Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates.
A council would find someone on its housing waiting list suitable for the property, who then became a private tenant of the landlord, discharging the local authority of its duty.
The firm has struck a number of big deals over the years. In 2021, it announced plans to lease 4,000 mostly new build homes from investors in a deal worth £1.5bn.
However, as rents in the capital soared, Capital Letters struggled to supply its member councils with landlords since many preferred to let to private individuals rather than at LHA levels.
In 2023, 11 partner boroughs quit after the non-profit organisation became a private sector landlord and introduced annual £50,000 membership fees.
As a private landlord, Capital Letters only managed to acquire 12 properties and had explored setting itself up as a housing association, but concluded it would not be able to meet the Regulator of Social Housing’s requirements.
Another big deal was a £750m agreement between Capital Letters and charity Home Safe Housing struck at the end of last year. It would have seen the partners buy and refurbish 2,500 homes to let at a mix of LHA and open market rent.
Two years ago, Capital Letters’ draft strategy for 2023-28 was leaked to The Municipal Journal. The document warned that the success of its private landlord strategy would “become evident during 2024-25” and if it was unable to generate sufficient income, the company would “need to be wound up”.
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