Exclusive: large retirement developer backs commonhold

Large retirement developer McCarthy Stone has backed commonhold ownership as an alternative to leasehold #UKhousing

The government is expected to set out its plans for leasehold reform later this month. Inside Housing understands that ministers are targeting 22 November for a leasehold-related announcement.

The firm, which runs 540 retirement developments across the UK, pointed out that it already runs 28 schemes in Scotland, where a “broadly equivalent” form of commonhold is in place.

McCarthy Stone said commonhold could build consumer confidence in the housing market, adding that it recognised the “strong political will” for reform of flat ownership.

Labour has promised to abolish leasehold for all new flats and reinvigorate commonhold as the alternative system of ownership.

Writing for Inside Housing, Harry Jeffries, general counsel at McCarthy Stone, said retirement communities needed “special consideration” as part of the proposed move to commonhold.

He also cautioned that tenure reform must not put off new investment in the retirement sector “or supply could go backwards”.

Under commonhold, residents own their own flat and are members of an association that owns the common parts of the building.

The system gives control to flat owners and imposes responsibilities around the building’s maintenance and repair. However, commonhold owners can choose a managing agent to run the building on their behalf.

Commonhold is similar to flat ownership systems in many other countries including the US and Australia. However, just 20 commonhold schemes have been completed in England and Wales since the tenure’s creation in 2002.

A Law Commission report published in 2020 made 121 recommendations to make it a workable alternative to leasehold, which the government has said it will enact in full.