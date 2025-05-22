Exclusive: leaseholders and SHAC join forces to oppose freeholders’ High Court challenge

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Leaseholder groups and the Social Housing Action Campaign (SHAC) have joined forces to oppose a High Court challenge being brought by large freeholders against government reforms, Inside Housing can reveal.
A coalition of organisations representing homeowners, led by campaign group Free Leaseholders, applied to the High Court last week for permission to intervene in a judicial review of the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024.
The judicial review is being heard at the Royal Courts of Justice in London from 15 to 18 July. It is being brought by large freeholders including Grosvenor Estate, Cadogan Estate and Wallace Partnership Group, which argue that last year’s legislation undermines their human rights under Section 4 of the Human Rights Act 1998.
Free Leaseholders said it was concerned that a government defeat in the judicial review could “set back the cause of leasehold abolition by a generation”.
The Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act aims to give more power to leaseholders, including making it easier and cheaper for them to extend their leases or purchase freeholds.
It was passed last summer in the last days of the previous Conservative government. The new Labour administration is already planning further leasehold reforms and has promised to publish a draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill in due course.
Alongside Free Leaseholders and SHAC, the groups bidding to intervene in the case include the Federation of Private Residents’ Associations, the Brighton, Hove and District Leaseholders Association and the Home Owners Rights Network.
The campaigners have secured pro-bono support from solicitor Paul Ridge of Bindmans and counsel Laura Collignon of Thomas More Chambers for their intervention bid.
The organisations’ application for permission to intervene is expected to be determined at a case management hearing tomorrow morning (23 May).
Key changes in the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act include removing the need for leaseholders to pay ‘marriage value’ (a fee reflecting the increase in the value of the property, as compensation to the freeholder) and eliminating the two-year ownership requirement for lease extensions.
The act is also designed to increase the standard lease extension term to 990 years for both houses and flats. In April, the government revealed that it expects the total cost of the reforms to hit £4bn.
There are around five million leasehold homes in England and Wales, including 3.4 million flats in England.
Harry Scoffin, founder of Free Leaseholders, said: “Big freeholders are asking for something extraordinary from the High Court – to declare key provisions of the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024 incompatible with human rights law.
“If the landowning interests are so confident in their position, they wouldn’t be resisting attempts by leaseholder advocates to present the other side of the story to assist the court in resolving the matter justly. We are honoured to be leading this coalition – each and every group we’ve joined forces with inspires us. We look forward to our day in court on Friday.”
Suzanne Muna, secretary and co-founder of SHAC, said: “SHAC has amassed a mountain of evidence over the last couple of years, demonstrating that the leasehold system has become a wild west of lawlessness when it comes to service charges.
“The legal framework is so heavily geared in favour of landlords that tenants and residents are left almost powerless to judicially challenge those who own the management rights and the land their homes are built on.
“The 2024 act falls short of a full solution, but is a step in the right direction that should not be derailed. It is essential that tenants and residents get a fairer deal – and it is why we are supporting this application to intervene in the judicial review.”
Bob Smytherman, chair of the Federation of Private Residents’ Associations, said: “We are delighted to join this coalition of volunteer leaseholders. We have represented our member associations of leaseholders since 1971, and we see this as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to finally address the inequality between leaseholders and rich and powerful freeholders, which was the democratic wish of a cross-party coalition of MPs who prioritised the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024 in the last parliament.”
Shula Rich, co-ordinator of the Brighton, Hove and District Leaseholders Association, said: “Millions of leaseholders are waiting on promised reforms. The freeholder challenge in the High Court is against the public interest.
“We have been defending leaseholder rights for 50 years and are pleased to have been invited by Free Leaseholders to share in this judicial review. Don’t let the freeholders torpedo our futures.”
Cathy Priestley and Halima Ali, joint co-ordinators of the Home Owners Rights Network, said: “While our campaign is focused on privately managed unadopted estates, our supporters will suffer if the freeholders in this case win their claim.
“Our aim is abolition of this model, which would threaten the income stream of investors and managing agents who could then bring an action on similar grounds if a precedent is set.”
Grosvenor Estate, Cadogan Estate and Wallace Partnership Group have been contacted for comment.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly regulation and legal round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories