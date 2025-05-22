Exclusive: leaseholders and SHAC join forces to oppose freeholders’ High Court challenge

Leaseholders and the Social Housing Action Campaign have joined forces to oppose a High Court challenge being brought by freeholders against government reforms #UKhousing

Free Leaseholders said it was concerned that a government defeat in the judicial review could “set back the cause of leasehold abolition by a generation”.

The judicial review is being heard at the Royal Courts of Justice in London from 15 to 18 July. It is being brought by large freeholders including Grosvenor Estate, Cadogan Estate and Wallace Partnership Group, which argue that last year’s legislation undermines their human rights under Section 4 of the Human Rights Act 1998.

A coalition of organisations representing homeowners, led by campaign group Free Leaseholders, applied to the High Court last week for permission to intervene in a judicial review of the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024.

The Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act aims to give more power to leaseholders, including making it easier and cheaper for them to extend their leases or purchase freeholds.

It was passed last summer in the last days of the previous Conservative government. The new Labour administration is already planning further leasehold reforms and has promised to publish a draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill in due course.

Alongside Free Leaseholders and SHAC, the groups bidding to intervene in the case include the Federation of Private Residents’ Associations, the Brighton, Hove and District Leaseholders Association and the Home Owners Rights Network.

The campaigners have secured pro-bono support from solicitor Paul Ridge of Bindmans and counsel Laura Collignon of Thomas More Chambers for their intervention bid.

The organisations’ application for permission to intervene is expected to be determined at a case management hearing tomorrow morning (23 May).

Key changes in the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act include removing the need for leaseholders to pay ‘marriage value’ (a fee reflecting the increase in the value of the property, as compensation to the freeholder) and eliminating the two-year ownership requirement for lease extensions.

The act is also designed to increase the standard lease extension term to 990 years for both houses and flats. In April, the government revealed that it expects the total cost of the reforms to hit £4bn.

There are around five million leasehold homes in England and Wales, including 3.4 million flats in England.