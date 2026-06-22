Exclusive: Richard Blakeway on seven years in charge of the sector watchdog

I ask Mr Blakeway whether he had thought about how we might begin, and he pulls out some notes scrawled on his polling card (this interview took place on the day of the local elections). We finally get rolling, with a very necessary, serious start: Grenfell.

He has also overseen a complete overhaul of the ombudsman’s relationship with the sector, during a period when landlords have reset their relationships with their residents.

There are a lot of topics that spring to mind for this interview: the ombudsman came into his role amid the Covid pandemic, during the second phase of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry in 2020.

With no press officer or sense of urgency to wrap things up quickly, the conversation could have continued like this for the rest of the afternoon, but I joke that I’m not sure this is the type of exit interview our readers, or my boss for that matter, would be expecting.

Before I turn my recorder on and we get into the serious look back at the ombudsman’s legacy, there is enough time to discuss ancient Rome. Mr Blakeway also insists I visit the Edinburgh Vaults, a series of subterranean chambers beneath the 18th-century South Bridge in the old town of the Scottish capital.

This time, Mr Blakeway has travelled to Inside Housing’s headquarters near Canary Wharf for our conversation, and he is dressed in a relaxed outfit in shades of blue.

It’s a demeanour and style that he has steadfastly maintained over the past few years.

When Inside Housing first interviewed Richard Blakeway back in 2020 , immediately after his appointment as housing ombudsman, he was affable and jocular, joking about the casual nature of the ombudsman’s office and how he was “by far the most overdressed”.

“I remember in the first few weeks of the role meeting with Grenfell United and the survivors and [bereaved] families of that tragedy. You can imagine what that was like,” Mr Blakeway recalls.

“Listening to their experiences and expectations, it really crystallised in my mind that there needs to be a real step change, not just in terms of service delivery, but also what landlords are expected to do.”

At this time, the inquiry was hearing evidence of a “mindset” that existed within the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea that meant Grenfell Tower residents were “not listened to as much as they should have been” by the council before the fire.

One Grenfell Tower resident who raised numerous fire safety complaints with the building’s management company before the fire has described how he felt “stigmatised as a troublemaker” for raising complaints.

The resident who gave this evidence, Ed Daffarn, told Inside Housing earlier this month why he believes so little has changed for social housing tenants since the fire.

More than a year before the ombudsman took on his role, the then-Conservative government had published the Social Housing Green Paper, aimed at making it easier for residents to access the ombudsman.

But looking back, Mr Blakeway saw the green paper’s proposals as “pretty narrow”, and focused on “the more transactional elements of complaints”, such as timeliness of responding to complaints, and access. Although he saw this “really mattered”, he believed more could be done.

“I was coming to the role with a view that that stuff needed sorting, but also that there was probably a wider role for complaints,” he says.

“Listening to their experiences and expectations, it really crystallised in my mind that there needs to be a real step change, not just in terms of service delivery, but also what landlords are expected to do”

Back then, the ombudsman service didn’t routinely publish its decisions or any data, it did not act as transparently as it does today, and the resolution of complaints – in Mr Blakeway’s words – was still a “postcode lottery”.

The Housing Ombudsman Service was established under Section 51 of the Housing Act 1996, but at first it did not have a prominent role. During a debate ahead of the legislation’s introduction, the government envisaged it would handle 300 cases a year.

When Mr Blakeway took on the ombudsman’s mantle, the service was dealing with 2,000 cases a year. This has since risen to 1,000 a month.

The sector’s response to complaints has also transformed in this time. Mr Blakeway recalls the case of one landlord early in his tenure that had a 16-stage complaint process that was almost impossible for tenants to complete.

With a service that was about to undergo dramatic change due to the watchdog’s role being strengthened, he began a fact-finding mission to see what could be learned from best practice by other ombudsmen around the world – not just in resolving complaints, but learning from them as well. For Mr Blakeway, the model was the Ontario Ombudsman in Canada, which covers a range of services, not only housing.

There was a serious case that began in 2012 that caused uproar in the country, involving a young Indigenous man, Adam Capay, who was in solitary confinement for four years without trial, even though Canadian law limited solitary confinement to 30 days.

“It was discovered that the record-keeping was lousy, because what was happening was a new person would come in and the clock would start again, and this is partly why this guy ended up there for four years,” Mr Blakeway explains.

The Ontario Ombudsman called for sweeping changes following this case, and to Mr Blakeway it showed the potential for an ombudsman to carve out a role where laws, regulators and other government departments already exist – to become “a complementary system to join up the dots”.

This approach was the early key takeaway he conveyed to civil servants and ministers about what his new role would become. And he got down to work with the housing sector on the types of cases that begin to land on his desk, which were “littered with missed opportunities”.

A shifting landscape

Mr Blakeway’s work wasn’t just about addressing shortfalls in how landlords conducted themselves, but also about feeding back to central government about how changing priorities for the sector over decades had led to a deluge of complaints.

During his time as ombudsman, the policy environment for England’s social landlords has had an almost complete reset. He has worked through the introduction of the new consumer regulations, Awaab’s Law and the lead-up to the implementation of a new Decent Homes Standard, as well as the Future Homes Standard.

Mr Blakeway was on a train travelling to a meeting when his office called to say he had been summoned to give evidence at the inquest for the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak.