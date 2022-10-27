Exempt accommodation investigation: the select committee’s key findings

First, a quick explanation of what exempt accommodation is.

It is a type of supported housing that has been in existence since 1996. It is used to house those who are hard to house (as listed above) and is called exempt because it is exempt from the usual housing benefit caps other types of housing are subject to.

The reason for its exemption is because some support is required. However, this has become a point of contention, as case law states that this needs to be “more than minimal” or a “trifling” level of support.

This has meant that providers can provide next to no support, but still claim the higher housing benefit because they say it meets this threshold.

Commissioned exempt accommodation is provided through contracts between councils and providers. This often has greater oversight and mechanisms in place to ensure better-quality housing and support.

Non-commissioned exempt accommodation is the type largely discussed in the report. This does not involve a local-authority deal, and this is the type that has come under the microscope.

Exempt accommodation is funded mainly by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). A registered provider of social housing can claim, through its tenant, 100% of the exempt rent from the DWP.

For a charity or community interest company, 60% comes from the DWP, and the rest from local authority housing budgets. In some cases, this has put a lot of pressure on these budgets.

It is only in recent years that there has been a particular increase in provision and a stronger focus on it. Analysis from Crisis, the homelessness charity, found that the number of exempt accommodation households in Great Britain increased from 95,149 to 153,701 between 2016 and 2021.

Much of this growth has taken place in Birmingham, the epicentre of exempt accommodation. Exempt accommodation in the country’s second city has grown from just 3,679 places in 2014, to just under 22,000 currently.

A study by a former exempt accommodation provider estimated that the government was spending around £816m on it every year.