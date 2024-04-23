Exempt larger and specialist properties from Right to Buy, housing body says

Local authorities reported a “large proportion” of purchases made with gifts or loans from wider family members, mortgages based on the incomes of new family members only recently added to the tenancy, and property firms “actively targeting vulnerable tenants to buy their homes at scale”.

As a result, the report said, councils find it “demoralising” that they can invest so much time, money and resources in building new homes “and still find their stock shrinking, because they are selling homes faster than they can build them.”

The report recommended that the length of residency required to buy a council home should be increased from three to at least five years. In March, Dezeen reported that homes in the award-winning Goldsmith Street social housing development in Norwich were already subject to Right to Buy applications, having only been completed in 2019.

The Housing Forum also suggested reducing the discounts offered to council tenants to no more than 20% of the home’s value. Currently discounts go up for each year tenants have lived in their home to a maximum of 70% of the property value, capped at £96,000 or £127,900 in London.

As part of a ‘Buyer’s Charter’, it called for covenants on sales either to prevent the property from being let out, or alternatively to require them to be offered to the council to let, if they are not being used for owner-occupation. This would address “concerns of unfairness” when former social tenants become landlords to tenants paying market rents.

Finally, it said councils should receive the full value of the Right to Buy sale and be free to use these receipts in “any way that improves housing in their area”, such as regeneration, improving existing stock or combining it with other funding pots.

Anna Clarke, director of policy and public affairs at The Housing Forum, said that “forcing councils to sell off their housing at prices much lower than it costs to rebuild it” leaves councils “fighting an uphill battle”.

She continued: “Many councils are keen to build new council homes – but they’re put off doing so by the risk of having to sell their new homes off as fast as they can build them.

“We hope that the proposals set out here will provide some ideas for ways that the Right to Buy could be reformed to give councils the confidence to invest in new homes, as well as addressing some of the wider concerns around fairness.”

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “We remain committed to Right to Buy which has helped over two million social housing tenants to become homeowners. Local authorities oversee this process and can use money from sales and preferential borrowing rates to build new homes.

“Through our long-term plan for housing we are building the homes the country needs, including additional social housing, and we have delivered over 696,100 new affordable homes, of which over 172,600 are for social rent, since 2010.”

The government ended its two-year policy that allowed councils to keep 100% of their Right to Buy receipts in March.