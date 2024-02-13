ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Expanded Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme opens

News13.02.24by James Riding

A new round of the government’s Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme (AHGS) has opened, with an additional £3bn of funding.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Housebuilding in London
Picture: Alamy
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHA new round of the government’s Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme has opened, with an additional £3bn of funding #UKhousing

The bond programme offers loans of up to 30 years to registered providers to build affordable housing.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said the additional funding, announced alongside November’s Autumn Statement, would help to build 20,000 affordable homes.

For the first time, housing associations can also use the scheme to upgrade their existing properties. 

Providers will be able to apply for loans to cover energy upgrades such as solar panels and carry out building safety works, including the removal of dangerous cladding.

Read more

Autumn Statement 2023: extra £3bn announced for Affordable Homes Guarantee SchemeAutumn Statement 2023: extra £3bn announced for Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme
Housing association secures £28.5m through Affordable Homes Guarantee SchemeHousing association secures £28.5m through Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme
Three landlords share £250m in loans through Affordable Homes Guarantee SchemeThree landlords share £250m in loans through Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme

The AHGS opened in 2021 with £3bn of funding. It is managed by investment manager ARA Venn under a concession agreement from the government.

The aim of the fund is to provide lower-cost fixed-rate debt to registered providers to boost the supply of affordable housing, including homes for social rent, affordable rent and shared ownership.

The loans are funded by a capital markets bond programme guaranteed by DLUHC and secured against the providers’ existing portfolios.

DLUHC said the scheme was already helping 12 providers to deliver 6,290 homes. Paul Richmond, deputy chief executive of Watford Community Housing, said the funding “represents excellent value for the sector” and offers “best value for fixed-rate debt for our organisation”.

The housing association first accessed the scheme in November 2021 and used it to build 200 homes, including the firm’s first modular development. It made a second application in December to build a further 100 affordable homes.

Housing minister Lee Rowley said: “We know getting cost-effective loans can be a stumbling block for many developers building more affordable homes or upgrading their existing stock, so it is of the quality tenants deserve.

“This new round opening today will not only improve the lives of those already living in homes, but help thousands of families benefit from new, high-quality, affordable housing.”

James Prestwich, director of policy and external affairs at Chartered Institute of Housing, said the extension of the scheme to include existing homes was "a sensible step".

He added: "The additional flexibility reflects the importance of finding a balance between existing homes and new supply at a time when financial capacity in the sector is stretched."

Sign up for our development and finance newsletter

A block of flats under construction
Picture: Alamy

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

Asset managementDevelopmentFinanceFire safetyFunderFundingGovt agency/department/organisationHousing Association/RPLenderLocal AuthorityPolicy
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories