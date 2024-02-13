Expanded Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme opens

The bond programme offers loans of up to 30 years to registered providers to build affordable housing.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said the additional funding, announced alongside November’s Autumn Statement, would help to build 20,000 affordable homes.

For the first time, housing associations can also use the scheme to upgrade their existing properties.

Providers will be able to apply for loans to cover energy upgrades such as solar panels and carry out building safety works, including the removal of dangerous cladding.