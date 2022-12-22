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Explainer: how can air quality in homes be improved?

Sponsored22.12.22by Inside Housing
Sponsored by Aico

The increase in damp and mould complaints to the Housing Ombudsman has highlighted how important it is for homes to have good ventilation, not only for the property but also for residents’ health. This video explainer shows how indoor air quality can be measured and improved

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Picture: Alamy
Picture: Alamy
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LinkedIn IHThe increase in damp and mould complaints to the @HousingOmbuds has highlighted how important good ventilation is, not only for the property but also for residents’ health. This video explainer shows how indoor air quality can be improved #SaferHomes4All @Aico_Limited (sponsored)
LinkedIn IHThe quality of the air in a home is key to the health of the people who live there, and it can impact the property and its energy efficiency. Watch @insidehousing’s explainer video to learn more #SaferHomes4All @Aico_Limited (sponsored)

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The quality of the air in a home is key to the health of the people who live there, and it can impact the property and its energy efficiency.

Watch our explainer video to learn more and find out what improvements can be made to make a home healthier.

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ALMOArchitecture & designAsset managementCouncil owned housing companyCouncil-owned housing companyGovernment agency/department/organisationGovt agency/department/organisationHousing Association/RPHousing ManagementIndoor Air QualityLocal AuthorityPrivate rented sectorSponsored contentTenant
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