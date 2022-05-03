Extending Right to Buy ‘hare-brained idea’, says Shelter boss

Amid reports that the government is planning to extend the controversial housing policy, Polly Neate said the proposal is the “opposite of what the country needs”.

Over the weekend, The Telegraph reported that prime minister Boris Johnson plans to revive the Right to Buy scheme, which allows social housing tenants to buy their homes at a discount rate.

The scheme was first introduced by Margaret Thatcher for council tenants in the 1980s. By 1997, more than 1,700,000 homes in the UK had been sold under the Right the Buy.

According to Shelter, only 5% of the social housing sold under the Right to Buy has been replaced.

Ms Neate said there “could not be a worse time to sell off what remains of our last truly affordable social homes” as the current cost of living crisis means “more people are on the brink of homelessness than homeownership”.