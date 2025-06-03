Extra £1.5bn promised to tackle ‘scandal’ of poor military housing and fund development

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The government has committed to spending an extra £1.5bn on improving the state of housing for the UK’s armed forces and building more homes.
The pledge has come after the government yesterday published its long-awaited Strategic Defence Review (SDR).
The 144-page document said the “current plans for investment do not arrest the overall rate of decline” in military housing.
However, it said the government’s decision last December to buy back around 36,000 military homes offered an “important opportunity to reset the parlous state of single family accommodation following decades of underinvestment”.
Speaking in parliament yesterday, John Healey, the defence secretary, said £1.5bn of “new money” will be invested for “rapid work to deal with the scandal of military family homes”.
A thousand homes in “most need of repairs” will be renovated as part of the spending and will see “immediate investment”, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.
The work will include fixing boilers and leaky roofs, as well as tackling damp and mould. The extra £1.5bn means around £7bn will be spent by 2029 on improving and building new homes for the armed forces.
The spending is part of the government’s new “consumer charter”, announced in April, aimed at improving conditions for military personnel and their families.
The SDR said: “Enhancing the standard of service family accommodation (SFA) and single living accommodation (SLA) is essential to the morale and retention of service personnel.”
Ending the “uncertainty regarding access to SFA by personnel in long-term, non-married relationships, including same-sex couples” would also help retain troops.
The SDR wants the MoD’s Defence Housing Strategy, due later this year, to “set out how it will improve the overall standard of accommodation”.
The authors also called for the MoD to deliver an overarching infrastructure “recapitalisation plan” to Mr Healey by next February.
The SDR was conducted by Lord Robertson, a former secretary general of Nato. It was commissioned by Labour shortly after they won the general election last summer.
Earlier this year, Inside Housing took a deep dive into the government’s “disastrous” housing deal to find out what went wrong and why the MoD agreed to buy back thousands of military homes from the private equity-backed firm it sold them to in 1996.
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