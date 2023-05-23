The 22,000-home retirement and extra-care specialist will deliver 80 rental apartments for over 55s in partnership with Kirklees Council on one of the schemes in Cleckheaton, which is due to start this summer.

Work has already begun on another retirement living development that will deliver 57 apartments on the site of a disused mill at Compton near Leek in Staffordshire.

The part two, three, four and five-storey development will include associated ancillary spaces, gardens and parking.