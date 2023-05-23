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Housing 21 has announced plans to deliver almost 200 new homes for people over the age of 55 across three major development schemes.
The 22,000-home retirement and extra-care specialist will deliver 80 rental apartments for over 55s in partnership with Kirklees Council on one of the schemes in Cleckheaton, which is due to start this summer.
Work has already begun on another retirement living development that will deliver 57 apartments on the site of a disused mill at Compton near Leek in Staffordshire.
The part two, three, four and five-storey development will include associated ancillary spaces, gardens and parking.
A third £7.5m scheme is also due to be completed soon on Highfield Road in Askern near Doncaster. This 60-home site has been developed in partnership with Doncaster Council and Askern Town Council.
Known as Askern Vale Court, the development offers one and two-bedroom apartments complete with communal facilities, as well as two bungalows. All the homes are available for affordable rent.
Tony Tench, deputy chief executive at Housing 21, said: “With 11 million people over the age of 65 in the UK, there is increasing demand to provide suitable, quality accommodation to meet the needs of older people and we’re proud to be at the forefront in delivering that.
“At Housing 21 we are committed to delivering 400 new homes and acquiring circa 445 properties during the current financial year to ensure older people of modest means have opportunities to access safe and purpose-designed homes of a high standard.”
Leeds-based Brewster Bye Architects are working on the three schemes.
Mark Henderson, director at Brewster Bye, said: “These three developments are about creating stunning homes, in safe environments, that mean older people can enjoy their independence for longer.”
Housing 21 announced in February that it had acquired seven extra-care schemes from Notting Hill Genesis for £61m as part of ongoing expansion into London.
The extra-care specialist has taken on 427 additional properties as a result of the deal with the G15 giant.
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