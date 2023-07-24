Extra-care specialist to sell off small portfolio of market rent homes at a loss

The 22,000-home association told the stock market that when the sale is completed in September, it expects to make a loss of around £800,000 once costs to dispose are included.

The landlord’s unaudited trading update for the year ending March 2023 also found that its first tranche and outright sale were being budgeted, despite “underlying demand remains strong”.

However, Housing 21 said it is “not reliant on these sales to meet our banking covenants or our treasury golden rules”.

The association’s wider development programme was reported to be broadly in line with expectation, with 289 completions across six schemes as it continues to work towards delivering at least 400 properties per annum.