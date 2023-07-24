Extra-care specialist to sell off small portfolio of market rent homes at a loss

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Retirement and extra-care specialist Housing 21 is selling a small portfolio of market rent homes for older people at a small loss following a review of its portfolio.
The 22,000-home association told the stock market that when the sale is completed in September, it expects to make a loss of around £800,000 once costs to dispose are included.
The landlord’s unaudited trading update for the year ending March 2023 also found that its first tranche and outright sale were being budgeted, despite “underlying demand remains strong”.
However, Housing 21 said it is “not reliant on these sales to meet our banking covenants or our treasury golden rules”.
The association’s wider development programme was reported to be broadly in line with expectation, with 289 completions across six schemes as it continues to work towards delivering at least 400 properties per annum.
Starts on sites were down in the previous year due to delays in planning, grant approvals and the upward trend in construction prices making the financial viability of schemes coming forward challenging.
While there was a slight drop in new developments, Housing 21 said it has been seeing a strong increase in acquisition opportunities.
This was demonstrated by the seven extra-care schemes it acquired from Notting Hill Genesis in February for £61m as part of its ongoing expansion into London.
The landlord said: “We continue to operate in a difficult financial and political environment, often impacted by factors outside of our control.”
Its total development spend for the year was just under £60m – nearly £12m more on the previous year.
Housing 21 explained that three in 11 of its current schemes had been “paused while new contractors are sought following the administration of the original contractor”.
It added: “This often results in higher costs to completion and remediation works, triggering an impairment assessment. In the year, we have recognised an impairment of £0.8m on a development in Cornwall.”
Over the same period, voids had increased year-on-year from 284 to 304.
Its financial performance saw its turnover grow more than 12% to £251.5m. This was driven by higher income from service charges. However, Housing 21 said it was “profit neutral” due to higher costs.
In addition, the landlord spent £30.3m investing in existing properties and £64.5m acquiring properties from other register providers, alongside buying back shared ownership and leasehold properties.
Housing 21 told the stock market: “The biggest increase was in service charges, but these are fully recovered from our residents. Care costs increased due to high rates of agency employees and people costs increased due to an unbudgeted mid-year pay award. Depreciation has also increased from the onboarding of new schemes.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories