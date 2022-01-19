Failed fire test used to help justify cladding system on block now requiring remediation

The firm said it has run extensive testing of K15 since the Grenfell Tower fire and has “full confidence in the safety of [the insulation] when used in a compliant system”.

In a statement to Inside Housing, Kingspan said it “would have clearly been understood as [a failure] by the fire engineer” who authored the desktop study and the fact that it had failed was “at no time obscured by Kingspan”.

In a letter sent to leaseholders in December last year, Exova said the desktop study had been “unconditionally withdrawn with immediate effect”, citing “contradictory evidence” about the safety of the system which had since come to light.

The building was completed by Bellway in 2017 and is currently owned by Adriatic Land, with management services provided by Pinnacle.

Nigel Butterworth, a leaseholder at Turnberry Quay, told Inside Housing: “I’m quite shocked and really quite disgusted to be honest that a failed test could form part of a desktop study report.”

He added that leaseholders were unable to take action against Kingspan as they have no contract with them and would be reliant on a civil law case, which would have no guarantee of success.

He called on Bellway to step in and fund the remediation, saying: “Bellway were the developer, they built a building that didn’t comply with the regulations. I think they should ultimately just take responsibility instead of waiting for someone else to step up.”

Bellway continues to claim that the block did comply with regulations at the time it was built. These required insulation to be of limited combustibility – which K15 is not – or to be justified by large-scale testing.

This latter point had been interpreted by the industry as permitting desktop studies, which were widely used in the industry to justify combustible cladding and insulation systems before the Grenfell Tower fire.

A spokesperson for the builder said: “Bellway takes the fire safety of our developments extremely seriously, and we have invested significant resources into tackling fire and building safety issues to ensure that leaseholders and residents are safe in their homes.

“At Turnberry Quay, Bellway used an insulation product that complied with building regulations at the time of construction and was widely used across the sector. It is only subsequent information that has highlighted potential issues with this product.

“We are working with the managing agent, Pinnacle, to progress the NHBC Section 4 claim, as this is the primary route to remediation for buildings still within the 10-year warranty period. We are also supporting their application to the Building Safety Fund.”

The NHBC offered building control services on the job – ultimately signing off the cladding system as compliant – and provided a warranty against defects.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “We confirm that NHBC did undertake building control at the Turnberry Quay and provide warranty cover to the homeowners.

“The fire safety claim that has been submitted in relation to the external wall system is being investigated. We cannot comment further other than to say that we will always meet any obligations we have to our policyholders under our Buildmark warranty product.”

Exova, which also produced a fire safety strategy for the Grenfell Tower refurbishment, declined to comment.