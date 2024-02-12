Failed tenancies do not have to be inevitable for care leavers

Increasingly, many young people also have complex mental health or neurodivergent needs, including ADHD and autism, which may not have been recognised until they move into one of our nine fully contained flats.

While with us, they have access to a full range of support. We help them get into education, training or work, manage their health and well-being, give them the skills they need for independent living – from cooking and cleaning to shopping and paying bills – and, most importantly, provide an open door and a listening ear.

When young people leave us at 18, we offer a six-month floating support service to help them transition from supported accommodation to independent living. But for many care leavers across the country, this isn’t the case. “If you provide care leaver accommodation, leave the door open for young people to check in with you – a 10-minute conversation could change the course of their day”

Most are thrust into independent living, managing their own tenancies, with the support and relationships they’ve developed disappearing sometimes overnight as transitions can be rushed through. While they will be assigned an 18-plus support worker by some local authorities, this is often a new relationship, and developing trust and understanding between them and the care leaver can take time.