Failed tenancies do not have to be inevitable for care leavers

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Lack of support at a critical period in care leavers’ lives can make them vulnerable to being able to successfully sustain a tenancy, writes Liz Freeth, project co-ordinator at Bournville Village Trust
Over the past two years, the number of households in England facing the threat of homelessness has risen by 11%. While this may not come as a surprise to you, the impact of homelessness on care leavers may.
According to government data, there has been a 33% rise in the number of care leavers aged between 18 and 20 assessed as homeless or threatened with homelessness from 2018-19 to 2022-23 – three times that of the general population.
Having worked with care leavers for over 10 years, I have seen first-hand the challenges they face when it comes to moving from supported living to managing a tenancy independently.
Many of the young people I have worked with in my role as project co-ordinator at the Holdings, Bournville Village Trust’s care leavers scheme, come to us having experienced trauma from family breakdowns, to abuse or exploitation.
Increasingly, many young people also have complex mental health or neurodivergent needs, including ADHD and autism, which may not have been recognised until they move into one of our nine fully contained flats.
While with us, they have access to a full range of support. We help them get into education, training or work, manage their health and well-being, give them the skills they need for independent living – from cooking and cleaning to shopping and paying bills – and, most importantly, provide an open door and a listening ear.
When young people leave us at 18, we offer a six-month floating support service to help them transition from supported accommodation to independent living. But for many care leavers across the country, this isn’t the case.
“If you provide care leaver accommodation, leave the door open for young people to check in with you – a 10-minute conversation could change the course of their day”
Most are thrust into independent living, managing their own tenancies, with the support and relationships they’ve developed disappearing sometimes overnight as transitions can be rushed through. While they will be assigned an 18-plus support worker by some local authorities, this is often a new relationship, and developing trust and understanding between them and the care leaver can take time.
At a critical period in their lives, many care leavers can be left feeling isolated, lonely and unable to cope with the emotional challenges of living alone, making them particularly vulnerable to being able to successfully sustain a tenancy.
It’s not just the lack of emotional support that puts them at a greater risk of homelessness. With a shortage of good-quality affordable homes, they can be offered accommodation that is either unsuitable or away from their support network.
At Bournville Village Trust, our care leavers are offered first refusal on all our studio or one-bedroom flats, meaning if they want to, they can stay in the area.
For the past 18 months, we have also trialled inter-generational living, with one young care leaver moving into a housing scheme for people ages over 55. The care leaver is thriving living with older people who he can learn from and enjoy their company, and in turn, they like having a younger person living alongside them who is helpful and considerate.
All our care leavers’ accommodation also comes furnished and young people are offered the option of taking this furniture with them when they leave us. This includes their bed, bedroom furniture, white goods and other essentials, which means not only does the household grant they get from the local authority stretch further – which is essential as costs for goods continues to increase – but it can make moving to a new home more familiar and comforting.
“Most are thrust into independent living, managing their own tenancies, with the support and relationships they’ve developed disappearing sometimes overnight as transitions can be rushed through”
Being a smaller community-based charitable trust allows us to offer this service, a service that we’re really proud of, but I believe there’s a lot of things that larger housing providers could do to better support care leavers to sustain their tenancies.
If you provide care leavers’ accommodation, leave the door open for young people to check in with you – a 10-minute conversation could change the course of their day. I am still in contact with young people who left the service years ago and some young people even drop in for a cuppa every now and again.
Get to really know your young tenants and if they are a care leaver, consider that they may need additional support to live in their home. This could range from telling them what to do during a power cut, to checking in more frequently so you can build up a solid relationship of trust.
Homelessness may be on the rise, but with the right emotional and tenancy support, it doesn’t have to be inevitable for care leavers leaving care.
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