Family forced to eat Christmas dinner on the floor due to landlord’s neglect

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A vulnerable resident with two young children ate Christmas dinner on the floor in temporary accommodation after a landlord failed to act on complaints about her home.
Yorkshire Housing was ordered to pay out £3,780 in compensation by the Housing Ombudsman after it found three findings of severe maladministration.
The findings revealed how the landlord handled reports of a leak, damp and mould, its complaint-handling, and how it considered the resident’s welfare.
The housing association was aware of the resident’s poor mental health and the two young children living with her, the watchdog said.
However, it failed to take appropriate action to support the family when they moved to temporary accommodation in November 2020 because of the condition of their property following a leak.
Yorkshire Housing neglected to follow its own decant policy, the ombudsman found, with the resident reporting that she had “no physical help” to move into the temporary address.
Meanwhile, the landlord’s repairs policy for vulnerable residents was also not adequately implemented, meaning it failed to consider the needs of the resident and provide necessary support.
The resident had “repeatedly informed” the landlord about the negative impact on her mental health caused by the events.
In the mean time, she reported that because of the temporary accommodation the household was moved to, the family were “eating their Christmas dinner on the floor” and “sleeping on mattresses for months”. This “should have prompted the landlord to consider additional support”, but no such action was taken.
The landlord’s “poor communication, oversight and heavy-handed approach” was “particularly detrimental” to a resident with mental health vulnerabilities, “especially during a pandemic and national lockdowns”.
The ombudsman’s report noted that the resident, whose two children were under six years old at the time, faced “significant challenges” due to the emergency decant. The lack of communication and support from the landlord exacerbated the resident’s “anxiety, distress and feeling of being forgotten about”.
In addition to these failures, the resident’s initial complaint was ignored. A stage two complaint also remained unanswered, leading to the “perception that the resident was unimportant and that the landlord did not care”.
The landlord’s contractors were often depending on the resident to return to their property before they could complete necessary repairs. As a result, the resident experienced “frequent disruptions and distress”, especially since they were working from home during the national lockdowns.
The family finally moved back into their original home in October 2021.
The ombudsman ordered a senior member of staff from the landlord to apologise to the resident, complete all remaining repairs in the permanent address within six weeks and pay £3,780 in compensation.
Responding to the report, Yorkshire Housing said it had provided the resident with a single named contact if they need to move out of their home while they carry out repairs. It has also formed a new complaints team.
Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “This is a distressing case where a landlord failed to provide adequate support for a resident with young children and mental health, despite being aware of their condition for over a decade.”
The landlord’s neglect of its own decant and repairs policies, as well as its failure to provide a named officer for the resident, was both “avoidable and unacceptable”, Mr Blakeway said, before adding that the “heavy-handed approach taken at times only exacerbated the adverse effect on a vulnerable individual and their young children”.
Yorkshire Housing said: “We fully accept the Housing Ombudsman’s findings that our handling of this case fell well below the standards our customers rightly expect from us.
“We are genuinely sorry for the distress and upset this has caused, and we have been liaising directly with our customer to make sure that their home is now up to the standard we would expect.
“This has included our chief executive speaking at length to the family to personally apologise and hearing first-hand what changes we needed to make to prevent cases like this from happening again.”
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