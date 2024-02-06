Family forced to eat Christmas dinner on the floor due to landlord’s neglect

Yorkshire Housing was ordered to pay out £3,780 in compensation by the Housing Ombudsman after it found three findings of severe maladministration.

The findings revealed how the landlord handled reports of a leak, damp and mould, its complaint-handling, and how it considered the resident’s welfare.

The housing association was aware of the resident’s poor mental health and the two young children living with her, the watchdog said.

However, it failed to take appropriate action to support the family when they moved to temporary accommodation in November 2020 because of the condition of their property following a leak.

Yorkshire Housing neglected to follow its own decant policy, the ombudsman found, with the resident reporting that she had “no physical help” to move into the temporary address.