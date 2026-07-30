Mr Baldwin says it “just feels like nothing has really been thought through” on the policy, pointing to a lack of “analysis of consequences, costing or impact” on local authorities or housing providers, and “no evidence of consideration or consultation with devolved governments”.

He says: “Most local authorities have so-called qualification criteria. So, for example, if you’re a former asylum seeker in a particular area, you’re unlikely to qualify for social housing because usually you’d have to be in that area for five years.

“And few people qualify for social housing through homelessness legislation because most people go into the private sector as part of homelessness assistance. So it’s unclear what this policy is designed to do.”

Would Reform’s social housing allocation policies be legal?

Housing is devolved in the UK, but immigration policy and welfare are not. In England this legislation and policy lies with the Westminster government, but this is not so in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Mr Baldwin says: “You’re talking about effectively a form of immigration policy, enforcing it via access to social housing entitlement policy.

“You would have to undo aspects of devolution to say that this is no longer a devolved housing and homelessness issue, and continued access or entitlement to social housing is no longer a devolved function of these different countries. So you’re going to get resistance there from devolved governments.”

A Reform spokesperson told Inside Housing that the plans come under welfare, which is mostly reserved and controlled by Westminster, “but implementation would reflect the existing devolution settlement”.

When Inside Housing asked Reform exactly what laws it would change, a spokesperson said it would change the law “using primary legislation” but did not provide any further detail.

Mr Baldwin explains that legislation such as the Housing Act 1985 and the Housing Act 1988 would have to be changed to introduce a ground for possession involving local authorities and residential social landlords such as housing associations. Only then would social landlords be legally able to start eviction proceedings with existing tenants.

“In order to do all of this, you would probably have to repeal a large amount of human rights legislation [and] equality legislation and re-negotiate the withdrawal agreement with the EU,” Mr Baldwin says.

Could foreign social housing tenants be evicted?

Mr Baldwin questions how far back the ban will retrospectively cover, “as this could cause intense disruption to established employment, education and family life”. The Reform spokesperson told Inside Housing it would cover everyone living in social housing.

Mr Farage wrote on Substack that “foreign nationals who are unable to relocate to private rented accommodation after a three-month grace period will lose their right to remain and be liable for deportation under Operation Restoring Justice”.

However, when asked by Inside Housing whether the children of people who come under the ineligible bracket would be deported, the Reform spokesperson said: “Our focus is on deporting single, military-age, unvetted foreign men who are in the country illegally. The British children of foreign national parents will retain proportional entitlement to welfare.”

It is unclear what Reform plans to do with the people who are evicted but are not “unvetted foreign men”.

Added to this, someone illegally in the UK would not be eligible for social housing, and not all foreign nationals in social housing are refugees.

When Inside Housing put concerns around increased homelessness to the party, a spokesperson repeated Mr Farage’s comments about evicted tenants being liable for deportation.

Deportation is far from a simple issue, Mr Baldwin makes clear. “You are talking about deporting people who are lawfully present in the UK, either back to places that they’ve fled from or other countries who may no longer accept them. [That] would be incredibly difficult with EEA nationals with pre-settled status.

“It’s very difficult to see how you could do anything like this retrospectively. You may be able to do it prospectively in terms of changing the legislation, but it would be complex in respect of international obligations and devolved legislation in terms of eligibility for access to social housing.”

Would there be opposition to Reform’s policy?

If the policy did go ahead, would there be legal opposition? “If you’re relying on the courts – the county courts, for example, in terms of possession proceedings – to effectively try and enforce possession orders and linking it to some sort of deportation regime, then yes,” Mr Baldwin says.